AirPods 2 are only $89 at Walmart today

One of our favorite headphone deals is back: Apple AirPods 2 are on sale. Right now, they’re down to $89 at Walmart, so you can save $40 off the regular price of $129. The earbuds continue to be a favorite among anyone looking for something that will pair seamlessly with their Apple device. While they may be ageing technology, they still sounds great, and these kind of Apple deals make them even more tempting.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods (2nd generation)

The Apple AirPods 2 are showing their age a little, but they remain “safe [and] simple,” as our review first described them in 2022. They’re incredibly easy to set up with your Apple devices. Just place them nearby and your iPhone or iPad does the rest of the work for you.

From there, using the Apple AirPods 2 is just as easy. There’s quick access to Siri by simply saying “hey Siri,” and you can double-tap to play or skip forward. The earbuds use the Apple H1 chip so you get a faster and more reliable wireless connection to all your devices. You won’t have to worry about any dropouts.

One full charge gives you up to five hours of listening time, and that becomes more than 24 hours once you factor in the charging case. Unlike the best wireless earbuds, you’ll need to connect the Apple AirPods 2 via a Lightning cable rather than wirelessly, but that’s a relatively small issue when you’re dealing with such well-priced earbuds.

Other than that, the Apple AirPods 2 have all the essentials you could need. Audio is rich and high quality, and you can easily take calls on them. There’s seamless switching between devices so you’re always in control. These work just as well connected to your MacBook as they do when you head out for a walk or run.

Aimed perfectly at those wanting a classic pair of earbuds for less, the Apple AirPods 2 normally cost $129. Right now though, you can buy them from Walmart for $89, which is a fantastic deal. If you need some simple earbuds for your workouts or for relaxing, these will delight you. Check them out now.