 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

AirPods 2 are only $89 at Walmart today

By
Apple AirPods placed on a table next to their charging case
Riley Young / Digital Trends

One of our favorite headphone deals is back: Apple AirPods 2 are on sale. Right now, they’re down to $89 at Walmart, so you can save $40 off the regular price of $129. The earbuds continue to be a favorite among anyone looking for something that will pair seamlessly with their Apple device. While they may be ageing technology, they still sounds great, and these kind of Apple deals make them even more tempting.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods (2nd generation)

The Apple AirPods 2 are showing their age a little, but they remain “safe [and] simple,” as our review first described them in 2022. They’re incredibly easy to set up with your Apple devices. Just place them nearby and your iPhone or iPad does the rest of the work for you.

From there, using the Apple AirPods 2 is just as easy. There’s quick access to Siri by simply saying “hey Siri,” and you can double-tap to play or skip forward. The earbuds use the Apple H1 chip so you get a faster and more reliable wireless connection to all your devices. You won’t have to worry about any dropouts.

One full charge gives you up to five hours of listening time, and that becomes more than 24 hours once you factor in the charging case. Unlike the best wireless earbuds, you’ll need to connect the Apple AirPods 2 via a Lightning cable rather than wirelessly, but that’s a relatively small issue when you’re dealing with such well-priced earbuds.

Other than that, the Apple AirPods 2 have all the essentials you could need. Audio is rich and high quality, and you can easily take calls on them. There’s seamless switching between devices so you’re always in control. These work just as well connected to your MacBook as they do when you head out for a walk or run.

Aimed perfectly at those wanting a classic pair of earbuds for less, the Apple AirPods 2 normally cost $129. Right now though, you can buy them from Walmart for $89, which is a fantastic deal. If you need some simple earbuds for your workouts or for relaxing, these will delight you. Check them out now.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
JBL’s AirPods alternatives are only $30 at Amazon right now
JBL Vibe Beam.

For one of the cheaper headphone deals, check out what Amazon has to offer today. You can buy the JBL Vibe Beam earbuds for just $30, meaning you’re saving a significant 40% off the regular price of $50. These are perfect if you’re trying to keep costs down or you’re prone to losing earbuds regularly. Here’s a look at what they have to offer.

Why you should buy the JBL Vibe Beam
JBL quietly makes some of the best wireless earbuds out there. While it may not be a household name to everyone, it’s a reputable brand that is also pretty affordable. With the JBL Vibe Beam, you get earbuds with all the essential features.

Read more
Get the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with MagSafe case for $60 off today
Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe review

When it comes to wireless earbuds and headphones, Apple has always been a brand that folks flock to. We’re sure you or someone you know has owned a pair of AirPods at some point. About as synonymous with Apple audio as one product line can get, AirPods have continued to evolve over the years; introducing features like active noise canceling and USB-C recharging along the way. Perhaps the best representation of Apple’s in-ear ingenuity comes in the form of the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen.

Also referred to as the AirPods Pro 2, the second-gen AirPods Pro deliver some of the best noise canceling and sound quality we’ve heard from a pair of buds in 2024. And now the MagSafe charging case includes a USB-C port instead of Lightning, meaning faster recharge times! 

Read more
These exceptional Sony wireless headphones are over 40% off today
Sony WH-1000XM4

Shoppers who want to get top-quality wireless headphones for a relatively affordable price are highly recommended to check out Amazon's offer for the Sony WH-1000XM4. From their original price of $348, they're down to only $198 following a 43% discount. That's a steal price for these noise canceling headphones, but we don't think it's going to last long. The offer for savings of $150 may expire as soon as tomorrow, so if you're interested in taking advantage of one of the top Sony headphone deals we've seen recently, you should complete your purchase for them right now.

 
Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are currently reigning over our list of the best headphones, but their predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM4, used to hold that spot. They're still a worthwhile purchase by today's standards though, as their active noise cancellation will prove to be sufficient for most people. The wireless headphones are extremely comfortable to wear, so you'll be able to maximize their battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge. They also have a quick-charging feature that replenishes up to 5 hours of usage after just 10 minutes of being plugged in. The Sony WH-1000XM4 also have touch sensor controls, for an easy way of pausing and playing music, adjusting volume, and answering phone calls.

Read more