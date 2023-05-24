If you’re browsing through headphone deals in search for affordable wireless earbuds, you should check out Amazon’s offer for the second-generation Apple AirPods. They’re part of the retailer’s Memorial Day sale with a $30 discount that drops their price to $99 from $129 originally. There’s still some time until the holiday, but it’s not recommended to wait for it before you make your purchase because stocks may be gone by then. Buy the second-generation Apple AirPods now if you want to get them for less than $100.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods

The second-generation Apple AirPods have since been overshadowed by their successor, the third-generation Apple AirPods, and the more advanced second-generation Apple AirPods Pro. However, they remain a worthwhile purchase, especially for iPhone owners. Setting up the AirPods 2 is extremely easy — you just need to open their case, hold them near your iPhone, and they will automatically get paired. The next time that you take them out of their case, they’ll instantly connect with your iPhone. The wireless earbuds are compatible with Android smartphones and other Bluetooth devices though, though you’ll miss out on certain features like hands-free access to Apple’s Siri.

Inside the second-generation Apple AirPods is Apple’s H1 chip, which enables stable, low-latency connections. The AirPods 2 can detect when you take them out of your ears, and will pause the video that you’re watching or the song that you’re listening to when it does. If you’re always on the go, the wireless earbuds will be able to keep up with you as they can last up to 5 hours on a single charge, and a total of more than 24 hours if you include the juice from their charging case.

Amazon rolled out one of the cheapest AirPods deals that you can shop right now as part of its ongoing Memorial Day sale, with the second-generation Apple AirPods going for just $99 after a $30 discount on their sticker price of $129. They may not be the latest version of the wireless earbuds, but they’re still pretty popular, so you may want to complete the transaction before stocks of the second-generation Apple AirPods get sold out.

