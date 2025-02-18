 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t miss this chance to get the Apple AirPods 3 for $99

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Apple AirPods 3 in their case..
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Apple fans who are on the hunt for true wireless earbuds deals probably have their sights set on AirPods. If you don’t mind getting an older model, you can currently buy the Apple AirPods 3 for a very affordable $99 from Walmart, following a $70 discount on their sticker price of $169. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer, but with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours, we don’t think the limited stocks for these wireless earbuds will last long. Proceed with your purchase now if you don’t want to miss this bargain.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods 3

While the Apple AirPods 4 was released last year, alongside the Apple AirPods 4 with ANC, we still highly recommend the Apple AirPods 3, especially at this discounted price. The wireless earbuds are more than three years old, but their sound quality remains impressive, and they also support personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive experience when listening to compatible content. The Apple AirPods 3 also come with the line’s trademark ease of pairing with an iPhone — just place them near your device, open their charging case, and tap the onscreen instructions to pair them.

The Apple AirPods 3 are perfect to wear during workouts, even when you’re outdoors, as they offer sweat and water resistance, and with a battery life of up to 6 hours per charge and up to a total of 30 hours with their charging case, they’re great companions while you’re on the go. Charging is done through a Lightning cable or MagSafe though, as the Apple AirPods 3 aren’t updated yet to USB-C.

Related

Walmart has one of the most attractive AirPods deals that we’ve recently seen, as a $70 discount pulls the price of the Apple AirPods 3 from $169 to only $99. You won’t always get the chance to buy these wireless earbuds for less than $100, and since they’re still pretty amazing, we expect that the stocks that Walmart has up for sale will run out quickly. We’re flagging this opportunity to get the Apple AirPods 3 for such an affordable price, but it’s up to you to hurry if you want to pocket the savings.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
These Treblab wireless earbuds are designed for workouts, and they’re 40% off
The Treblab X3 Pro wireless earbuds with their charging case.

If you're searching for affordable wireless earbuds you can wear while working out, take a look at the Treblab X3 Pro. They already provide amazing value at their original price of $100, so they're a steal right now from Amazon following a $40 discount that brings their price down to just $60. There's no telling how long you'll have the chance to buy these wireless earbuds at 40% off, so if you want to make sure you get them for a lower price than usual, you're going to want to complete your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Treblab X3 Pro wireless earbuds
The Treblab X3 Pro wireless earbuds are designed to let you privately listen to your personal playlist during your workouts. They feature ergonomic ear hooks that make sure they stay in place even during the most intense exercises, and they also come with five sizes of eartips so that you choose the ones with the most comfortable and secure fit. The wireless earbuds have an IPX5 rating for water and dust resistance, so they won't be damaged when you sweat and when you take them outdoors.

Read more
Hey musicians, don’t miss Positive Grid’s 12 Days of Gearmas
positive grid 12 days of gearmas musical deals december 2024 holiday gift guide featured image with portable amp edit

When it comes to the holidays, let's be real, musicians can be super difficult to shop for, especially if you want to get them a meaningful gift. It's just not an easy category of tech to sift through, you may not know what they need or like, and most gear -- whether amps or audio controllers -- is expensive. So, if you're like me and you are going to spend that money, you don't want to waste it on something they're not going to enjoy. Cue Positive Grid with its 12 Days of Gearmas sale, happening right now actually. You can get up to 50% off smart guitar amps, software, audio controllers, and more.

You can't go wrong with anything in the 12 Days of Gearmas sale. From the Spark Mini or the Spark Go portable guitar amps to the BIAS FX 2 award-winning guitar amp and effects software, there's something every type of musician would appreciate.
Save Now

Read more
Don’t miss out: The Beats Fit Pro can be yours at a 25% discount today
Beats Fit Pro.

Ready or not, Cyber Monday 2024 is here. We’ve been seeing top deals on everything from TVs and laptops to phones and Bluetooth speakers, along with plenty of discounts on wireless earbuds and headphones. In fact, one of the best offers on today’s docket is the incredible Beats promo. For a limited time, when you purchase the Beats Fit Pro on Amazon or at Walmart, you’ll only pay $150. At full price, these fitness buds sell for $200. When we reviewed these earbuds last year, AV expert Simon Cohen said, “They're the AirPods Pro, but more secure, Android-compatible, and have a lower price.”

Why you should buy the Beats Fit Pro
If you’re the type of person who wants a nice-sounding pair of earbuds for your daily exercise routine and don’t want to worry about the buds falling out once you hit the mat, the Beats Fit Pro has got you covered. Thanks to the convenient ear hook design, these buds have zero chance of leaving your ear canals while you’re working out. They’re also IPX4 rated, so you won’t have to fret over sweat or a rainstorm damaging the drivers.

Read more