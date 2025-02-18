Don’t miss this chance to get the Apple AirPods 3 for $99

Apple fans who are on the hunt for true wireless earbuds deals probably have their sights set on AirPods. If you don’t mind getting an older model, you can currently buy the Apple AirPods 3 for a very affordable $99 from Walmart, following a $70 discount on their sticker price of $169. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer, but with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours, we don’t think the limited stocks for these wireless earbuds will last long. Proceed with your purchase now if you don’t want to miss this bargain.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods 3

While the Apple AirPods 4 was released last year, alongside the Apple AirPods 4 with ANC, we still highly recommend the Apple AirPods 3, especially at this discounted price. The wireless earbuds are more than three years old, but their sound quality remains impressive, and they also support personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive experience when listening to compatible content. The Apple AirPods 3 also come with the line’s trademark ease of pairing with an iPhone — just place them near your device, open their charging case, and tap the onscreen instructions to pair them.

The Apple AirPods 3 are perfect to wear during workouts, even when you’re outdoors, as they offer sweat and water resistance, and with a battery life of up to 6 hours per charge and up to a total of 30 hours with their charging case, they’re great companions while you’re on the go. Charging is done through a Lightning cable or MagSafe though, as the Apple AirPods 3 aren’t updated yet to USB-C.

Walmart has one of the most attractive AirPods deals that we’ve recently seen, as a $70 discount pulls the price of the Apple AirPods 3 from $169 to only $99. You won’t always get the chance to buy these wireless earbuds for less than $100, and since they’re still pretty amazing, we expect that the stocks that Walmart has up for sale will run out quickly. We’re flagging this opportunity to get the Apple AirPods 3 for such an affordable price, but it’s up to you to hurry if you want to pocket the savings.