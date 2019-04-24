Digital Trends
Home Theater

Report: Apple AirPods 3 with noise cancellation coming later this year

Simon Cohen
By

Even though Apple just released its first update to the popular, fully wireless AirPods, and is also set to launch its first fully wireless PowerBeats earbuds, a new report from DigiTimes claims that we could see a third update to the AirPods before the end of 2019. The report goes on to say that the new buds will boast noise cancellation as their prime upgrade over the current AirPods.

Citing unnamed “industry sources” for the information, the report spends a lot of time discussing why Apple would want to make this move, while it offers almost no corroboration that Apple is in fact working on such a plan. “To meet challenges from rivals,” one industry source says, “Apple and its supply chain partners are looking to raise the bar by adding new features to AirPods 3, including the noise-cancellation function.” Similarly obvious observations are made throughout the report.

The real question is, if Apple is indeed working on a noise-cancellation function for the next AirPods, how exactly would that work? AirPods have traditionally been non-sound-isolating, meaning they simply sit in your ear, and do not seal off any part of your ear canal. For passive noise cancellation, earbuds need to effectively block outside sounds from entering the ear. For active noise cancellation (ANC), the earbuds would also need additional circuitry, and possibly more microphones, to produce the correct frequencies that neutralize exterior sounds. All of this is doable, but it would likely mean a change to the existing AirPods design. And given that active noise cancellation requires additional power, such a feature could potentially affect the AirPods’ battery life, which is already on the low side of acceptable at five hours.

We do know that Apple has been actively researching various forms of noise-cancellation technology, and earlier this year the company applied for a patent on an ANC system that would give headphone wearers a variety of options for controlling how much ambient sound enters their ears. That patent refers almost exclusively to “headphones,” but it’s possible Apple is also looking at ways to apply the same technology to a fully wireless earbud design, too.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

What's new on Netflix and what movies and shows are leaving in May 2019
Up Next

The best smartphones
Bose QuietComfort 35 II
Home Theater

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones get a $93 price cut

Good head-fi is expensive, but a premium set of headphones is worth it. The excellent Bose Quietcomfort 35 Series II is on sale right now from Rakuten with a two-day coupon code that can save you more than 90 bucks.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds review
Home Theater

Set your ears free with the best completely wireless earbuds

If you can't stand the tangle of cords, or you're just excited about completely wireless earbuds, you're going to need some help separating the wheat from the chaff. Our list serves up the best true wireless earbuds around.
Posted By Parker Hall
Home Theater

Wireless headphones are finally awesome, and these are our favorites

With sleek forms, prime audio quality, and the freedom of untethered listening, there has never been a better time to pick up a pair of wireless headphones. These are the best ones currently available.
Posted By Parker Hall
best headphones sony mdr-1000x feature
Home Theater

Throw away those EarPods -- we dug up the best headphones in every style

Trolling the internet for hours to find headphones is no way to live. Instead, leverage our expertise and experience to find the best headphones for you. Here are our favorites, with all the features you want.
Posted By Parker Hall
best earbuds 1more triple drivers
Trash

Block the outside world, tune into your own with the best in-ear headphones

Over-the-ear headphones offer top-flight sound, but they're not so easy to take along with you. If you're looking to upgrade your portable sound, check out our favorite in-ear headphones -- there's a model for every user and every budget.
Posted By Parker Hall
Get fios
Home Theater

FiOS problems: The potholes in Verizon's fiber internet and how to fix them

Verizon FiOS offers no just fiber internet, but TV and home phone service as well. See what kind of problems, issues, and trouble other Verizon FiOS users have reported before you decide to sign up for the service.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Microsoft Surface Headphones review
Product Review

Microsoft’s $350 Surface Headphones are a good first try, but not good enough

Microsoft’s Surface Headphones are stylish, comfortable, and have great noise-canceling, but at $350 a pair, they’ll have a hard time matching the industry leaders like Sony and Bose.
Posted By Parker Hall
Samsung Galaxy View
Mobile

Weird Galaxy View 2 is a TV-style tablet to take your mind off the Galaxy Fold

Samsung may be about to resurrect a product line that last saw an entry three years ago. Renders of the Galaxy View 2 show it's sticking to the tablet-that-thinks-it's-a-TV formula.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Philo TV screenshot
Home Theater

Don't need sports or local channels? Philo can save you some cash

Philo is an affordable live TV streaming service, with an impressive channel list and feature set. With more hardware support, unlimited DVR, and greatly improved TV Everywhere features, the service is now even easier to recommend.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Mobile

The best Bluetooth headsets of 2019, from Sennheiser to Jabra

Quality headsets are rare. Here are our picks for the best Bluetooth headsets available, whether you need something modest, cheap, or loaded with features. We highlight the best Bluetooth headsets you can get for different situations.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Best Blu-ray players feature
Home Theater

From game consoles to 4K UHD spinners, these are the best Blu-ray players

Streaming may be popular, but the disc isn't dead yet. To get the very best picture and sound quality from your system, you need to be watching Blu-ray or 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray discs, and these are the best Blu-ray players you can buy.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Pluto TV
Home Theater

Looking to cut cable? Here’s everything you need to know about Pluto TV

Pluto TV offers plenty of entertainment in a fashion similar to live internet TV services, only at no cost — you don’t even need to register. Too good to be true? Here’s everything you need to know.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Simon Cohen
best music players activo ct10
Home Theater

The best MP3 players of 2019 cram tons of music into a small package

Want to go for a run, but your phone is weighing you down? Don't sweat it. Can't fit your whole music library on your smartphone? No worries. Check out our list of the best MP3 players, and find one that works for you.
Posted By Parker Hall
marshall major ii bt best headphones under $100
Home Theater

Get the most boom for your buck with the best headphones under $100

Everybody wants a bargain, and this list has a bunch. For those looking for a solid set of headphones without spending a big stack of cash, this list is is your starting point. Check out our picks for the best headphones under $100.
Posted By Parker Hall