We don’t often see excellent deals on Apple products, especially its higher-end stuff like the AirPods Max. That’s exactly why we’re so happy to see this deal from Amazon that discounts the AirPods Max down to $450 from $549, a whopping $100 discount we rarely see.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Max

There’s a lot to say about the Apple AirPods Max, the least of which is that they have excellent audio thanks to Apple’s H1 audio chip, which each cup has. Having so many chips on there means you get some fancy features, such as spatial audio and industry-leading ANC. As for audio fidelity, it’s very clear, although not as punchy as something like the Sony WH-1000XM4, which isn’t to say it isn’t as deep; it has excellent bass, but it doesn’t have the same mid-range boost as the XM4. As for the treble range, it’s similarly clear and sparkly without being too tinny sounding, which makes it easier when listening to brass instruments, so it’s great if you’re into jazz or classical music. One thing to note is that you might get different listening experiences depending on whether ANC is on or off, but that seems to vary significantly by person.

As for the overall build, it’s excellent, which is what you’d expect from Apple, and the cushions on the earcups are very comfortable, so it’s great for extended listening. That’s lucky because battery life is also excellent, up to around 24 hours, depending on your volume and ANC usage, which is more than enough to plug them in once a day or so if you’re a heavy user. Speaking of ANC, we also need to mention transparency mode, which is just as good and feels like you aren’t wearing headphones at all, which is quite the trick from Apple. Finally, call quality is excellent, and the AirPods Max does a great job of quieting the surrounding noise, making your voice very clear.

Overall, if you’re a big fan of the Apple ecosystem and want the best audio, the Apple Airpods Max is hard to beat, especially with Amazon’s deal bringing them down to $450. Of course, if you aren’t in the Apple ecosystem and don’t necessarily want to enter it, you can take advantage of many great non-Apple headphone deals.

