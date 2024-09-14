 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Lightning cable AirPods Max are on sale at Best Buy

By
Apple AirPods Max.
Riley Young / Digital Trends

The iPhone 16 event had a few surprises. Not only are the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models available for preorder, but Apple is also treating the world to a new version of the AirPods Max, the company’s only pair of closed-back ANC headphones. And the most significant change with the newer model is Apple finally nixed the Lightning port in favor of USB-C. That means faster charging times and improved wired listening!

With the latest AirPods Max version only a week away, we’re finally going to start seeing sales on the older generation. As a matter of fact, the Gen 1 cans are already being discounted at Best Buy: Right now, you can purchase the first-gen AirPods Max for $480 when they normally sell for $550. 

Why you should buy the AirPods Max

Even though the revamped AirPods Max are a nice touch, we still endorse the O.G. version. Available in several colorways, the Gen 1 Max are equipped with Apple’s H1 chip, making it easy to pair and switch between multiple Apple devices (as long as they’re all signed in with the same Apple ID).  This also means you’ll be able to track the headphones through the Find My network should they ever go missing. 

Thanks to the Max’s Adaptive EQ feature, the headphones will actually adjust audio in real-time to best match your listening environment, head, and ear structure. Expect a bold and balanced blend of mids and bass! And while there’s no dedicated AirPods app (sorry, Android device owners), you’ll be able to adjust ANC settings with iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. 

The AirPods Max deliver some of the best noise-canceling we’ve ever heard, too, and should last for over 20 hours on a full charge. We’re not sure how long this awesome Apple markdown is going to last, but here’s hoping we’ll start seeing the older model on sale more often!

Save $70 when you purchase the first-gen AirPods Max (with Lightning) at Best Buy, and be sure to check out some of the other AirPods deals we’ve been finding! We also have a more exhaustive list of headphone deals, including cans from Sony and Bose.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
AirPods 4 were just announced, so AirPods 2 are down to $89 at Amazon
Apple AirPods 2 - Charging Case - In-ear Headphones

Apple’s iPhone 16 event brought plenty of surprises to the table, and one product that we can’t wait to get our hands on is the all-new AirPods 4 wireless earbuds. And the announcement of a new AirPods generation is already affecting the prices of older AirPods products:

Right now, you can buy the AirPods 2 for only $90 through Amazon. At full price, these buds cost $130. While we see plenty of Amazon deals like this one, we have a feeling the AirPods 2 may be going on clearance sometime soon.

Read more
Today is your last chance to buy this JBL soundbar for $150
The JBL Cinema SB170 2.1 Channel Soundbar.

There’s no getting around the fact that TV speakers are relatively small. This is at least half of the reason why TVs continue to get thinner while sound quality continues to take a dip. Fortunately, most TV brands, along with some dedicated audio companies, know how bad things can get. This is why you can purchase a soundbar for just about any price point you can imagine.

Of course, you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to get a great soundbar. As a matter of fact, we came across this awesome JBL promo while scanning through Best Buy deals. Today, you can purchase the JBL Cinema SB170 2.1 Channel Soundbar for only $150. At full price, this model sells for $250. This is a part of Best Buy’s 48-hour sale, which concludes at 11:59pm tonight.

Read more
Best Apple deals: Save on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook
Apple MacBook Air M1 open, on a table.

Apple is one of the biggest tech companies in the world when it comes to mobile stuff, so if you're looking to grab something new inside the Apple ecosystem, there are a ton of options. That includes the best wireless earbuds, the best smartwatches, the best laptops, and even the best tablets, so you have a massive amount of options when it comes to what you want to pick up, and you don't lose any quality by staying in the Apple ecosystem. Unfortunately, that does come with a premium since Apple devices are considered so high-end.

That's why we've gone out and searched through various big retailers to find you some of the best deals we can find. That includes everything from the MacBook deals, AirPods deals, Apple TV deals and Apple Watch deals to the AirTag, so hopefully, you can find the perfect deal that fits your needs and budget.
Apple AirTag (4-Pack) -- $80, was $99

Read more