Lightning cable AirPods Max are on sale at Best Buy

The iPhone 16 event had a few surprises. Not only are the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models available for preorder, but Apple is also treating the world to a new version of the AirPods Max, the company’s only pair of closed-back ANC headphones. And the most significant change with the newer model is Apple finally nixed the Lightning port in favor of USB-C. That means faster charging times and improved wired listening!

With the latest AirPods Max version only a week away, we’re finally going to start seeing sales on the older generation. As a matter of fact, the Gen 1 cans are already being discounted at Best Buy: Right now, you can purchase the first-gen AirPods Max for $480 when they normally sell for $550.

Why you should buy the AirPods Max

Even though the revamped AirPods Max are a nice touch, we still endorse the O.G. version. Available in several colorways, the Gen 1 Max are equipped with Apple’s H1 chip, making it easy to pair and switch between multiple Apple devices (as long as they’re all signed in with the same Apple ID). This also means you’ll be able to track the headphones through the Find My network should they ever go missing.

Thanks to the Max’s Adaptive EQ feature, the headphones will actually adjust audio in real-time to best match your listening environment, head, and ear structure. Expect a bold and balanced blend of mids and bass! And while there’s no dedicated AirPods app (sorry, Android device owners), you’ll be able to adjust ANC settings with iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

The AirPods Max deliver some of the best noise-canceling we’ve ever heard, too, and should last for over 20 hours on a full charge. We’re not sure how long this awesome Apple markdown is going to last, but here’s hoping we’ll start seeing the older model on sale more often!

Save $70 when you purchase the first-gen AirPods Max (with Lightning) at Best Buy, and be sure to check out some of the other AirPods deals we’ve been finding! We also have a more exhaustive list of headphone deals, including cans from Sony and Bose.