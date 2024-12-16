AirPods Max, “the most fun headphones ever,” just got a major discount

It’s hard to imagine how one could go a day without a pair of ANC headphones or earbuds, but some of us have yet to experience the thrills of noise cancellation. Fortunately, there are all kinds of headphone deals to choose from for first-timers, but why not start at the top (as long as it’s being discounted)?

For a limited time, when you purchase the Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones, you’ll only pay $400. At full price, this model sells for $550. We tested these headphones a few years ago, and their comfort and performance floored reviewer Caleb Denison.

Why you should buy the AirPods Max

Available in Space Grey, Pink, Sky Blue, Green, and Silver, the Apple AirPods Max are one of the best pairs of ANC cans for iPhone and iPad users. The built-in Apple H1 chip makes it easy to pair the headphones to all of your Apple devices (as long as they’re signed in with the same Apple ID), and the Adaptive EQ feature automatically adjusts sound quality based on how well the Max fits you. And since the Max’s default sound signature does a great job at balancing highs, mids, and lows, these ANC headphones sound great across multiple music and movie genres.

The AirPods Max have also been heralded for their impeccable noise-cancelling, which does a fantastic job at blocking out droning noises like bus and plane engines, construction sites, and office chatter. On a full charge, you can expect the headphones to last for just over 20 hours, and five minutes of recharging will net you an extra 1.5 hours of playback.

We wish the AirPods Max were this cheap all year long, but they may only be this price for a few more hours! That being said, you may want to buy as soon as possible. Take $150 off the Apple AirPods Max for Christmas 2024, and be sure to check out our lists of the best AirPods deals and best Apple deals for even more markdowns!