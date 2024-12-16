 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

AirPods Max, “the most fun headphones ever,” just got a major discount

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends A man wears Apple AirPods Max headphones on a city street.
Riley Young/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

It’s hard to imagine how one could go a day without a pair of ANC headphones or earbuds, but some of us have yet to experience the thrills of noise cancellation. Fortunately, there are all kinds of headphone deals to choose from for first-timers, but why not start at the top (as long as it’s being discounted)?

For a limited time, when you purchase the Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones, you’ll only pay $400. At full price, this model sells for $550. We tested these headphones a few years ago, and their comfort and performance floored reviewer Caleb Denison.

Why you should buy the AirPods Max

Available in Space Grey, Pink, Sky Blue, Green, and Silver, the Apple AirPods Max are one of the best pairs of ANC cans for iPhone and iPad users. The built-in Apple H1 chip makes it easy to pair the headphones to all of your Apple devices (as long as they’re signed in with the same Apple ID), and the Adaptive EQ feature automatically adjusts sound quality based on how well the Max fits you. And since the Max’s default sound signature does a great job at balancing highs, mids, and lows, these ANC headphones sound great across multiple music and movie genres.

Related

The AirPods Max have also been heralded for their impeccable noise-cancelling, which does a fantastic job at blocking out droning noises like bus and plane engines, construction sites, and office chatter. On a full charge, you can expect the headphones to last for just over 20 hours, and five minutes of recharging will net you an extra 1.5 hours of playback.

We wish the AirPods Max were this cheap all year long, but they may only be this price for a few more hours! That being said, you may want to buy as soon as possible. Take $150 off the Apple AirPods Max for Christmas 2024, and be sure to check out our lists of the best AirPods deals and best Apple deals for even more markdowns!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
AirPods Pro 2 haven’t gone back to full price since Prime Day
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe buds on a table with case in the background.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe are originally priced at $249, but they've been available with a discount from Amazon since Prime Day in July. They're on sale right now at $190, which isn't as cheap as from the AirPods deals of the shopping event when they were going for $169, but the $59 discount is still a pretty nice score for these premium wireless earbuds. However, the longer this trend goes on, the higher the chance that the streak ends and they go back to their regular price. If you want to take advantage of the savings, we highly recommend pushing through with your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe
The lowered price of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe likely remains because of the launch of the Apple AirPods 4 with ANC, which brought active noise cancellation to the entry-level AirPods. The feature was previously only available in the AirPods Pro line. However, because the Apple AirPods Pro 2 come with silicone eartips, they do a superior job at preventing you from hearing unwanted noise. Both models of wireless earbuds offer USB-C charging, but the Apple AirPods Pro 2 feature a force sensor that translates swipes into volume adjustments, and overall better sound quality for listening to music and taking calls.

Read more
Early Prime Big Deal Days offer drops AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) to $190
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe in their case.

Now's a fantastic time to buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, as the wireless earbuds are on sale at $59 off from Amazon in its early Prime Big Deal Days. From their original price of $249, they're down to a more affordable $190 in an offer that may no longer be available when the shopping event starts on Oct. 8. If you want to take advantage of this 24% discount, you're going to have to be quick because their price may go back to normal at any moment.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C
The recently announced Apple AirPods 4 is getting a lot of attention as the first model in the series to offer active noise cancellation, but the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C is still our recommendation for Apple fans in our roundup of the best wireless earbuds. Compared to the Apple AirPods 4, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C feature eartips that really seal in the sound, which makes their ANC more effective. They're also more comfortable to wear, so you'll be able to maximize their battery life of up to six hours with ANC enabled, and up to 30 hours with their charging case.

Read more
Lightning cable AirPods Max are on sale at Best Buy
A viewer uses AirPods Max headphones to experience Spatial Audio on the new Apple TV 4K

The iPhone 16 event had a few surprises. Not only are the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models available for preorder, but Apple is also treating the world to a new version of the AirPods Max, the company’s only pair of closed-back ANC headphones. And the most significant change with the newer model is Apple finally nixed the Lightning port in favor of USB-C. That means faster charging times and improved wired listening!

With the latest AirPods Max version only a week away, we’re finally going to start seeing sales on the older generation. As a matter of fact, the Gen 1 cans are already being discounted at Best Buy: Right now, you can purchase the first-gen AirPods Max for $480 when they normally sell for $550. 

Read more