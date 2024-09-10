 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple announced new AirPods Max colors, so the old models get a discount

By
A pair of blue AirPods Max sitting on a table.
Digital Trends

With Apple’s announcement of the Apple AirPods Max with USB-C that comes in new colors, Amazon has slashed the price of the Apple AirPods Max with the Lightning port. From their original price of $549, you can currently get them for only $459 for savings of $90. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain, and since it may already be gone by tomorrow, we highly recommend taking advantage of this offer within the day. They don’t often appear in regular headphone deals, so don’t miss this opportunity to get them at 16% off.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Max with Lightning port

The Apple AirPods Max with USB-C preorders have opened, and Amazon was quick to launch a discount for the Apple AirPods Max with Lightning port. In addition to the switch from Lightning to USB-C, the new Apple AirPods Max with USB-C comes in five new colors: midnight, blue, purple, orange, and starlight. There are no other upgrades such as hi-res audio support or an improved case, so if you’re fine with skipping these changes, the Apple AirPods Max with Lightning port remains a viable option.

The Apple AirPods Max holds its spot in our list of the best headphones as our recommended choice if you’re an iPhone owner. They’ve got amazing sound quality, an incredibly comfortable fit with its knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions, support for spatial audio, and top-class active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Max can last up to 20 hours on a single charge, and that’s with both spatial audio and ANC activated.

You won’t be missing out on much if you go for the Apple AirPods Max with Lightning port instead of the new Apple AirPods Max with USB-C, but you’ll be pocketing $90 in savings if you buy the older model right now from Amazon. Instead of $549, you’ll only have to pay $459, but you’re going to have to push through with your purchase immediately if you want to get these wireless headphones for cheaper than usual. The price of the Apple AirPods Max with Lightning port may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow, so buy them now.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
AirPods 2 are only $89 at Walmart today
Airpods 2

One of our favorite headphone deals is back: Apple AirPods 2 are on sale. Right now, they’re down to $89 at Walmart, so you can save $40 off the regular price of $129. The earbuds continue to be a favorite among anyone looking for something that will pair seamlessly with their Apple device. While they may be ageing technology, they still sounds great, and these kind of Apple deals make them even more tempting.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods (2nd generation)
The Apple AirPods 2 are showing their age a little, but they remain "safe [and] simple,” as our review first described them in 2022. They’re incredibly easy to set up with your Apple devices. Just place them nearby and your iPhone or iPad does the rest of the work for you.

Read more
Best AirPods Pro deals: Get Apple’s flagship earbuds for $130
The Apple Airpods Pro in their charging case.

The AirPods Pro are Apple’s premium in-ear AirPods offering. These headphones can compete with plenty of the best wireless headphones on the market, and currently the AirPods Pro make for some pretty impressive headphone deals. You can find some older refurbished AirPods Pro models that will save you a few bucks on a purchase, but the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are Apple’s most recent release and they’re seeing a price drop that makes them one of the best Apple deals and best AirPods deals you can find. Read onward for all of today's best AirPods Pro details, and if you’d like some other options for a new set of headphones check out what’s available among the best Beats headphone deals, best Sony headphone deals, and best Bose headphone deals.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C— $190, was $250

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are the newest iteration of the AirPods Pro, and even more recently released are the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C connectivity. These headphones have Apple’s H2 chip, which brings advanced audio performance to all your favorite content. Spatial Audio surrounds tracks the position of your head to create an immersive experience, and you can even control things like volume and music playback with touch controls on each of the AirPods Pro headphones. Battery life is better than ever for in-ear AirPods, with the AirPods Pro capable of reaching up to six hours of battery life on a single charge. The AirPods Pro also come with a lightning port charging case that is also a Qi-certified charger, and they are compatible with a MagSafe charger as well.

Read more
Best AirPods Max deals: New and refurbished for $390
A woman wearing the Apple AirPods Max.

Apple has a wide variety of AirPods on the market and the AirPods Max are its high end offering. And while they’re a pretty expensive set of headphones, right now the AirPods Max make for one of the best Apple deals and best AirPods deals you can find. They’re even among the best headphone deals overall. You can also find plenty of refurbished AirPods Max models available if you want even more savings. Below you’ll find today's best AirPods Max deals, and if you’re looking for something comparable a lot of the best headphones are discounted right now and you can find them among the current Bose headphone deals, Sony headphone deals, and Beats headphone deals.
Apple AirPods Max -- $429, was $549

The AirPods Max are Apple's first attempt at a set of over-the-ear headphones. They got a lot of things right. We love these headphones, even when compared against some audiophile options that prioritize sound quality. The AirPods Max have awesome noise cancelling. Everything Apple learned with the earbud-style AirPods works even better with the cup style of the AirPods Max. Along with great ANC comes a great transparency mode. With a twist of the Max's massive knob, you'll go from complete silence to feeling like you're not wearing headphones at all. The audio on phone calls is great as well, and they pair better with the iPhone than any non-Apple headphones could ever hope to.

Read more