Apple announced new AirPods Max colors, so the old models get a discount

With Apple’s announcement of the Apple AirPods Max with USB-C that comes in new colors, Amazon has slashed the price of the Apple AirPods Max with the Lightning port. From their original price of $549, you can currently get them for only $459 for savings of $90. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain, and since it may already be gone by tomorrow, we highly recommend taking advantage of this offer within the day. They don’t often appear in regular headphone deals, so don’t miss this opportunity to get them at 16% off.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Max with Lightning port

The Apple AirPods Max with USB-C preorders have opened, and Amazon was quick to launch a discount for the Apple AirPods Max with Lightning port. In addition to the switch from Lightning to USB-C, the new Apple AirPods Max with USB-C comes in five new colors: midnight, blue, purple, orange, and starlight. There are no other upgrades such as hi-res audio support or an improved case, so if you’re fine with skipping these changes, the Apple AirPods Max with Lightning port remains a viable option.

The Apple AirPods Max holds its spot in our list of the best headphones as our recommended choice if you’re an iPhone owner. They’ve got amazing sound quality, an incredibly comfortable fit with its knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions, support for spatial audio, and top-class active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Max can last up to 20 hours on a single charge, and that’s with both spatial audio and ANC activated.

You won’t be missing out on much if you go for the Apple AirPods Max with Lightning port instead of the new Apple AirPods Max with USB-C, but you’ll be pocketing $90 in savings if you buy the older model right now from Amazon. Instead of $549, you’ll only have to pay $459, but you’re going to have to push through with your purchase immediately if you want to get these wireless headphones for cheaper than usual. The price of the Apple AirPods Max with Lightning port may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow, so buy them now.