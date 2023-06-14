 Skip to main content
The second-generation Apple AirPods Pro, the latest version of the premium wireless earbuds, are currently available with a $50 discount from Amazon that pulls their price down to $200 from $250. Whenever these audio accessories are featured in AirPods deals, they often get sold out quickly, so you’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you want to get them for cheaper than usual. Proceed with buying them now, or else you might miss out on the offer.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro

It’s not surprising at all that we’ve tagged the Apple AirPods Pro 2 as the top choice for Apple fans in our roundup of the best wireless earbuds. It all begins with how easy it is to pair them with an iPhone — you just need to open their charging case and hold them close, and they will automatically get connected and remembered by your iOS device. They will also work with Android devices, but they just work more seamlessly with an iPhone. You can also quickly access Apple’s Siri by simply saying “Hey Siri” while wearing the Apple AirPods Pro 2.

When comparing the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro, the new version of the wireless earbuds are a definite upgrade because of Apple’s U1 chip in the charging case that enables precise locating with Apple’s Find My app, physical controls on the stem for adjusting volume, improved sound and call quality with Apple’s H2 chip, and better noise cancellation and transparency mode. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 also promise longer battery life at up to 6 hours on a single charge and up to 30 hours with their charging case, up from the previous generation’s 5 hours on a single charge and 24 hours with their charging case.

If you’re looking through headphone deals for wireless earbuds, you simply can’t go wrong with the second-generation Apple AirPods Pro, especially since their next iteration probably won’t arrive any time soon. From their original price of $250, Amazon is selling them at $50 off, bringing them down to $200. That’s a steal because of all the features of the second-generation Apple AirPods Pro, so it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of the discount while it’s still online.

