AirPods Pro 2 haven’t gone back to full price since Prime Day

By
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe buds on a table with case in the background.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe are originally priced at $249, but they’ve been available with a discount from Amazon since Prime Day in July. They’re on sale right now at $190, which isn’t as cheap as from the AirPods deals of the shopping event when they were going for $169, but the $59 discount is still a pretty nice score for these premium wireless earbuds. However, the longer this trend goes on, the higher the chance that the streak ends and they go back to their regular price. If you want to take advantage of the savings, we highly recommend pushing through with your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe

The lowered price of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe likely remains because of the launch of the Apple AirPods 4 with ANC, which brought active noise cancellation to the entry-level AirPods. The feature was previously only available in the AirPods Pro line. However, because the Apple AirPods Pro 2 come with silicone eartips, they do a superior job at preventing you from hearing unwanted noise. Both models of wireless earbuds offer USB-C charging, but the Apple AirPods Pro 2 feature a force sensor that translates swipes into volume adjustments, and overall better sound quality for listening to music and taking calls.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe, like all AirPods models, are extremely easy to pair with iOS devices. These wireless earbuds also offer IP54 resistance against water and dust for extra durability, support for spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for an immersive experience with compatible content, and up to six hours of usage with ANC activated and up to a total of 30 hours with their charging case.

Apple deals usually don’t last long, which is why we’re surprised that the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe have been on sale from Amazon for more than two months. We’re not complaining, and you shouldn’t as well because you can buy these wireless earbuds for only $190 right now, for savings of $59 on their sticker price of $249. We’re not sure when, but the discount will end one day, and if you don’t want to regret not buying the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe while they’re cheaper than usual, you should complete your transaction for them immediately.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
