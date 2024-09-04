 Skip to main content
We gave these AirPods a 9 out of 10, and they’re on sale at Target

Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe review
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

Wireless earbuds are everywhere these days, but when it comes to the best of the best of these in-ear companions, it’s tough to beat the Apple AirPods. With numerous models on the market, Apple’s foray into wire-free earbuds has been met with critical praise the world over, and we loved the latest version of the AirPods Pro we sampled a couple of years ago. And guess what? That very model is on sale this week!

When you purchase the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C at Target, you’ll only spend $190. At full price, this model goes for $250. For those unaware, there are now two versions of Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro floating around: one with a USB-C MagSafe case and an earlier model that uses the Lightning port instead.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C

Not only does the latest version of the AirPods Pro come with USB-C recharging, but the MagSafe case is also outfitted with Apple’s U1 chip. This means you’ll be able to track the case with Apple’s Find My app, should you ever lose it. The case even contains a small speaker that emits a chime (if you so choose to trigger it). We’re big fans of that little lanyard loop, too! But besides these few case modifications, what else is there to look forward to with the AirPods Pro 2? Some of the most immersive and detail-rich sound quality you’ll hear from a set of earbuds!

This revamped version of the AirPods Pro 2 brings enhanced active noise-canceling and phenomenal audio, thanks to Apple’s H2 chipset. Expect brilliant sound staging with stellar treble and mid-range performance, with deep, propulsive bass rounding out the low end of most mixes. You’ll also be able to enjoy features like Apple’s Spatial Audio, which alters how your tunes sound in real-time based on the position of your noggin.

On a full charge, the AirPods Pro 2 should last for up to six hours, with an extra 24 hours of listening time provided by a fully-charged MagSafe case. Other noteworthy features include Apple’s Ear Tip Fit Test (requires an iPhone), Transparency and Conversation Awareness modes, and seamless switching between paired Apple devices using the same Apple ID (think of this as Apple’s souped-up version of Bluetooth multipoint).

It’s hard to say how long this Target promo is going to stick around, so it’s a good idea to buy soon if you’re digging this discount! Save $60 when you purchase the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C through Target, and be sure to check out some of the other AirPods Pro deals we found this week. We also have a list of more general AirPods deals.

Want to stray from the big brands like Apple and Sony? Our best headphone deals roundup includes markdowns on some notable third-party options.

