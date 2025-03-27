Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: Too close to call

Table of Contents Table of Contents Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: specs Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: design and comfort Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: features and controls Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: battery life Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: sound quality Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: call quality Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: price Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: The verdict

True wireless earbuds continue to improve every year. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are two of the best options on the market. Both were released toward the end of 2023, and though we might see updates to be released sometime this year, earbud enthusiasts looking for a premium pair will still be considering these top models in the meantime and beyond. We’ve spent several hours reviewing each set of these earbuds and here’s how we think they stack up.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: specs

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Bose QuietComfort Ultra Weight 4 grams per earbud; 38.2 grams carrying case 6.24 grams per earbud; 59.8 grams carrying case Eartips X-small, small, medium, and large Small, medium, and large ear tips with stability bands Type In-ear, closed In-ear, closed Ambient sound modes ANC, transparency, Adaptive Noise Control, Conversation Awareness, Loud sound reduction, spatial audio Quiet (ANC), Aware (transparency), Immersive (spatial audio) IP rating IP54 IPX4 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Battery life Up to 6 hours between charges; 30 hours total with charging case Up to 6 hours between charges; 24 hours total with charging case Color options White Black, White Smoke, Lunar Blue, Diamond 60th Edition Price $249 $299 Buy

Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: design and comfort

The first-gen AirPods Pro 2 was first introduced in September 2022. That version, which has now been discontinued, featured a Lightning connector. A year later, Apple released the current version with a USB-C connector. From a design standpoint, both versions are identical. The earbuds have a minimalist white design with short stems and silicone ear tips. The included charging case, also white, has a built-in speaker for Find My alerts. Inside the box, you will find three additional sets of ear tips in four sizes: extra-small, small, medium, and large.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds launched in September 2023. Each bud is oval-shaped and has a raised Bose logo on each stem. It ships with three sets of ear tips and stability bands that provide more support. Available in four colors (Black, White Smoke, Lunar Blue, and Diamond 60th Edition, which is basically white), these earbuds come with a matching charging case.

In our reviews of both sets of earbuds, we found them comfortable, although it’s likely that more people will like the fit of the Bose QC Ultra. This largely depends on matching your ears with the correct-sized earbuds. Luckily, both come with seal tests that you can perform on your paired smartphone.

Apple’s product is lighter than Bose’s for earbuds and charging cases. The difference in weight isn’t noticeable.

On this point, we’re going to give the edge to Bose, although it’s close.

Winner: Tie

Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: features and controls

Both the AirPods Pro 2 and QuietComfort Ultra are premium earbuds that offer a range of advanced audio features and control options. The AirPods Pro 2 includes Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Adaptive Transparency mode, Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, and Adaptive EQ. You use the Settings app on your connected iPhone or iPad to make changes while stationary. Alternatively, the force sensors on the stems allow for playback control when on the go. Additionally, you can use Siri for hands-free operation. The automatic ear detection feature pauses the music whenever one earbud is removed and resumes playback once placed back into your ear.

A standout feature of the AirPods Pro 2 is conversation awareness, which lowers the volume and enhances voices when you start talking. The earbuds seamlessly switch between Apple devices, allowing you to control music while quickly transitioning between your Mac and iPhone.

Features like Find My support offer precise location tracking and personalized alerts through the charging case speaker. Finally, the Hearing Aid compatibility feature enables you to use the earbuds to help improve your hearing. If you’re an Apple user, these features make using the AirPods Pro 2 a joy.

The QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds also boast impressive features that allow you to customize your sound experience based on your surroundings. They provide excellent ANC with multiple levels of noise control and Aware Mode, which lets you hear your environment.

Additionally, the CustomTune sound calibration adjusts to the acoustics of your ear canal, delivering high-fidelity audio with Bose’s signature balanced sound. You control the equalization through the Bose Music app, available on iOS and Android. The app is easy to use and well designed.

For controls, adjustments can be made via the app or touch-sensitive surfaces on both earbuds. These controls enable you to easily change the volume, switch between tracks, adjust sound modes, and more. You can also activate a voice assistant — Siri on Apple devices, or Google Gemini and Amazon Alexa on Android devices.

The QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are equipped with several smart features. These include ActiveSense, which automatically adjusts noise cancellation based on your environment, and Multipoint, which allows the earbuds to connect to two devices simultaneously. We were delighted by how well the multipoint switching worked with the Bose app, giving you control over which two devices are active. The earbuds support a Find My Buds feature within the Bose app and automatically turn off when one earbud is removed from your ear.

Both earbuds provide a lengthy list of features and each offers an impressive set of controls both on the device, through voice, and by using a smartphone. For ANC, in our reviews of both earbuds we couldn’t pick a clear winner — they are both best-in-class along with Sony’s WF-1000XM5. However, Apple has Bose beat when it comes to its transparency mode, conversational awareness and adaptive noise controls.

Again, these earbuds are very close when it comes to features and controls. If you’re an Apple ecosystem user you might find the AirPods Pro 2 work a little more seamlessly, but the QC Ultra buds are no slouch either and you’d be good with either.

Winner: Tie

Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: battery life

The second-generation AirPods Pro offer improved battery life, lasting up to 6 hours per charge when active noise cancellation (ANC) is enabled at 50% volume. However, extensive use of ANC may reduce the battery life to about five hours. A quick five-minute charge can provide an additional hour of usage. The wireless charging case supports four full charges, resulting in a total of 30 hours of listening time before it needs to be recharged. It also features Apple’s “Find My” functionality with a U1 chip and a built-in speaker, which is a nice enhancement. However, it’s disappointing that while the case has a lanyard loop, Apple did not include a lanyard, despite it being a low-cost accessory.

Meanwhile, the Bose earbuds deliver impressive performance, boasting a battery life similar to the popular QC Earbuds II model, providing approximately 6 hours of listening time per charge. When combined with their compact charging case, users can enjoy a total playback time of around 24 hours, making them convenient for long days or travel. However, it’s important to note that when the immersive audio feature is activated, the playtime significantly decreases to about four hours per charge, with the total usage dropping to approximately 16 hours. This reduction emphasizes the impact of enhanced sound features on battery consumption.

Despite the absence of wireless charging — an increasingly popular feature in today’s market — the QC Ultra earbuds are highly regarded for their overall quality, and are widely considered some of the best wireless earbuds available, appealing to both audiophiles and casual listeners alike.

But because the charging case found with the AirPods Pro 2 offer more battery life, it receives the edge.

Winner: AirPods Pro 2

Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: sound quality

The AirPods Pro 2 offer an exceptional sonic performance that truly stands out in the crowded market of true wireless earbuds. “With their ability to deliver punchy bass that feels deep and resonant, they provide a rich audio foundation without overpowering the mids and highs. The highs are meticulously crafted, showcasing a level of clarity and crispness that allows for the subtle intricacies of vocals and instruments to shine through. Every nuance in your favorite tracks is articulated beautifully, making even the most complex arrangements easy to appreciate.

One of the standout features is the expansive soundstage, which creates a sense of space that envelops the listener from all directions. This immersive quality is particularly enhanced when utilizing the head-tracking spatial audio feature. It simulates a live concert or cinematic environment, allowing sounds to flow around you seamlessly as you move your head. This dynamic listening experience makes every session feel engaging and fresh, inviting you to explore your music library in a new light.

“The AirPods Pro 2 sound so good, I can’t help wondering how much better they could sound if Apple actually supported higher quality codecs like Sony’s LDAC or Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive,” our reviewer said.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds also shine in the realm of audio quality. They boast an energetic sound signature that energizes your listening experience, with a vibrant sparkle in the upper mids and highs that particularly enhances the clarity of vocals and intricate instrumental details. This lively sound makes every note feel alive, ensuring that even the softest melodies resonate with excitement, whether you’re immersed in your favorite tracks or catching up on engaging podcasts.

Additionally, the remarkable noise-canceling capabilities of the QC Ultra Earbuds set them apart. They excel at creating an oasis of sound, effectively blocking out distractions from the outside world, allowing for a fully immersive auditory experience. For those interested in spatial audio, Bose’s implementation, dubbed Immersive Audio, works seamlessly to deliver a captivating soundstage. Reviewers have noted its effectiveness in creating a realistic and enveloping sound experience.

Overall,the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds provide a vibrant and lively audio experience that significantly elevates your listening pleasure, making them a worthy contender for anyone serious about their sound quality while enjoying the convenience of true wireless technology. With both models offering their unique strengths, listeners are sure to find an option that suits their preferences and enhances their musical enjoyment.

Winner: Tie

Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: call quality

The AirPods Pro 2 deliver outstanding sound quality during calls, surpassing their predecessors significantly. This improvement is largely attributed to their advanced background noise cancellation technology, which effectively isolates the user’s voice from ambient sounds. In our tests, even loud disruptions—like the roar of passing trucks—were completely inaudible to the person wearing the earbuds, allowing for clear and uninterrupted communication. That said, in very noisy outdoor environments, the noise suppression can slightly muffle voice clarity, creating a subtle barrier for listeners who may experience the sound as a bit distant. Nevertheless, callers consistently report that they can hear the user clearly, akin to having a conversation directly through the phone’s microphone.

On the other hand, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds also provide commendable sound quality during calls. Most users find their voice is easily understood by the person on the other line, adding to the overall usability of the device. However, Bose’s environmental noise cancellation falls short in some situations. In particularly loud environments, external noises can disrupt the clarity of the caller’s voice, creating an echo-y and distant effect. Much like many wireless earbuds, the call quality tends to be noticeably better indoors, where the absence of external noise allows for a more focused and natural conversation. Overall, while the Bose earbuds perform well, there remains room for enhancement in their noise-cancellation capabilities to truly compete with top-tier options like the AirPods Pro 2.

Winner: AirPods Pro 2

Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: price

The AirPods Pro 2 are priced at $249 before any discounts, and they are only available in white. In contrast, the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds retail for $299 and come in four color options: Black, White Smoke, Lunar Blue, and the Diamond 60th Edition.

Although the AirPods Pro 2 are less expensive than the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, both products frequently go on sale. In some cases, you may even find the Bose earbuds available at a lower price.

Winner: AirPods Pro 2

Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: The verdict

Understanding your priorities and usage scenarios is key to making the right choice when deciding between the Apple AirPods Pro 2 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.

The AirPods Pro 2 excels within the Apple ecosystem, providing a seamless user experience for those already invested in Apple products. Pairing is effortless with features like automatic switching between devices, allowing users to transition from their iPhone to Mac or iPad with ease. The spatial audio feature adds a cinematic dimension to your listening experience, particularly when consuming content through Apple services. Additionally, the ANC is robust, effectively blocking out ambient noise, which makes them ideal for commuting or busy environments. Despite their impressive functionality, some audiophiles might find the sound quality satisfactory but not exceptional, as these earbuds tend to have a balanced sound profile that may lack the depth and richness sought by discerning listeners. The compact, lightweight design ensures comfort for daily use, but prolonged wear may still pose comfort issues for some users.

In contrast, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are recognized for their superior sound quality, making them an option for audiophiles. They deliver a lively sound signature with refined detail and bass that can satisfy even the most selective listeners. The ANC performance is exceptional, providing an almost cocoon-like experience that enhances music or podcasts in noisy environments. One standout feature is the Bose Music app’s customizable EQ, which allows users to tailor their listening experience to their preferences. However, while they excel in sound quality, their call quality in noisy settings can be just adequate, which might be a drawback for those who take a lot of calls on the go. Additionally, some users find the larger size of the Bose earbuds a bit cumbersome over more extended periods, potentially impacting comfort.

In summary, if you prioritize seamless integration with Apple devices, a highly compact and user-friendly design, reliable ANC, and transparency mode that bests the Bose, the AirPods Pro 2 is a compelling choice. Conversely, if superior sound quality, customizable audio options, and immersive listening experiences are your main concerns — and you’re less worried about ecosystem compatibility — the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds may serve you better. Ultimately, your choice should reflect your specific needs and preferences, which may lead to a personal tie between the two great options.

Winner: Tie