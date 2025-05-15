Apple AirPods Pro 3 just got leaked, and it came from Apple itself

A fresh leak may have just revealed that the latest Apple AirPods Pro 3 are due to arrive soon.

While leaks about these new earpods are not new, what is pretty unique about this is that it comes from Apple itself. Well, specifically from some Apple code.

Shared in a post on X, Aaron Perris, claims to have found this in a recent software release from Apple. What that software is specifically, is less clear.

Essentially the shift makes a reference to AirPods that are newer than the AirPods Pro 2, suggesting Apple is readying its software for the release of the new earphones.

How did the Apple AirPods Pro 3 leak?

The line of code shared by Perris shows a shift where it previously read “AirPods Pro 2 Generation” but it now reads “AirPods Pro 2 or later.”

So what the software is, might be unclear, but that’s not massively relevant since the overriding fact here is that Apple is preparing for functionality with newer AirPods.

The fact this apparent leak comes from Apple’s own software does help add weight to the rumours that the new AirPods Pro 3 could arrive soon.

What is the Apple AirPods Pro 3 release date?

Rumours have suggested we could see the new Apple AirPods Pro 3 as soon as the WWDC 2025 event in June.

It seems likely that Apple would launch these alongside the iPhone 17 which is expected in September, as per the usual release cycle.

What are the Apple AirPods Pro 3 expected specs?

Rumours suggest we can expect the Apple AirPods Pro 3 to come with a new H3 chip, which should help improve the Active Noise Cancellation and battery performance. They may also have a new design, although little more on this has been leaked at this stage.