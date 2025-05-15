 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Apple AirPods Pro 3 just got leaked, and it came from Apple itself

By
Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe review
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

A fresh leak may have just revealed that the latest Apple AirPods Pro 3 are due to arrive soon.

While leaks about these new earpods are not new, what is pretty unique about this is that it comes from Apple itself. Well, specifically from some Apple code.

Recommended Videos

Shared in a post on X, Aaron Perris, claims to have found this in a recent software release from Apple. What that software is specifically, is less clear.

Related

Essentially the shift makes a reference to AirPods that are newer than the AirPods Pro 2, suggesting Apple is readying its software for the release of the new earphones.

How did the Apple AirPods Pro 3 leak?

The line of code shared by Perris shows a shift where it previously read “AirPods Pro 2 Generation” but it now reads “AirPods Pro 2 or later.”

So what the software is, might be unclear, but that’s not massively relevant since the overriding fact here is that Apple is preparing for functionality with newer AirPods.

The fact this apparent leak comes from Apple’s own software does help add weight to the rumours that the new AirPods Pro 3 could arrive soon.

What is the Apple AirPods Pro 3 release date?

Rumours have suggested we could see the new Apple AirPods Pro 3 as soon as the WWDC 2025 event in June.

It seems likely that Apple would launch these alongside the iPhone 17 which is expected in September, as per the usual release cycle.

What are the Apple AirPods Pro 3 expected specs?

Rumours suggest we can expect the Apple AirPods Pro 3 to come with a new H3 chip, which should help improve the Active Noise Cancellation and battery performance. They may also have a new design, although little more on this has been leaked at this stage.

Topics
Luke Edwards
Luke Edwards
News Writer
Luke has over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many others, Luke writes about health tech…

Editors’ Recommendations

Apple AirPods Max finally get lossless audio and analog support
Apple AirPods Max with USB-C in Orange.

Apple is about to correct one of the most glaring omissions on its AirPods Max wireless noise-canceling headphones: Starting in April, the headphones will get a firmware update that enables lossless audio via the included USB-C cable at up to 24-bit/48kHz. As a wired connection, this also gives the headphones an ultra low-latency audio pathway, which is helpful for gaming.

And starting today, Apple is selling a $39 3.5mm-to-USB-C accessory cable that lets the newest version of the AirPods Max connect to analog audio sources like airplane jacks -- something these headphones haven't been able to do since they launched. The new cable is also compatible with the USB-C jack on the Beats Studio Pro.

Read more
Apple might arm AirPods with live translation facility this year
Simon Cohen wearing Apple AirPods 4.

Apple has lately focused on giving the AirPods more of a wellness-focused makeover than hawking them as plain wireless earbuds. Late last year, the AirPods Pro 2 landed a Loud Sound Reduction feature, alongside a hearing test system and hearing aid facility.
Now, the company is reportedly eyeing a conversational upgrade for them. According to Bloomberg, Apple plans to bring a real-time translation facility to the AirPods later this year. The focus is on removing the language barrier for in-person conversations.
The feature is said to be in active development and might be rolled out via a software update later this year, tied to the iOS 19 bundle. It’s going to be a two-way translation system where the AirPods and iPhone play an equal role.

How it works?

Read more
New M3 iPad Air live blog: Apple’s refreshed Air has more power
Apple iPad Air M3 2025

Welcome to our new iPad Air launch live blog. Apple has announced the new iPad Air with M3 chip, along with an update to the entry-level iPad.

The new iPad Air comes as somewhat of a surprise, arriving a day before Apple hosts a launch event where we expect to see the new MacBook Air announced.

Read more