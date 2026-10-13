Apple TV 4K gets a major Siri AI upgrade and a clever new remote feature

Picking something to watch is often harder than actually watching it. I have spent far too many evenings scrolling through endless rows of shows. Apple wants to fix that with the new Apple TV 4K it announced today, and Siri AI is the star of the show.

What can Siri AI do on your TV?

Siri AI is Apple’s completely rebuilt assistant, running on its latest Apple Intelligence models, and on Apple TV, it fills your entire screen. Ask it which Apple TV shows took home an Emmy this year, and you get the poster art for each one plus ideas for what to check out next.

All the deets on the new Apple TV 4K are here:



🧠 It features a full-screen conversational Siri AI assistant powered by the latest Apple Intelligence architecture.

🎙️ Three built-in far-field microphones with echo cancellation enable completely hands-free voice control… https://t.co/MGExMOskdW pic.twitter.com/HUGSJkt7PT — Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) October 13, 2026

The best part is that you can keep the conversation going mid-episode. Curious where a show was filmed or whether it’s okay for your 15-year-old? Just ask, and the answer pops up in a small overlay while the show keeps playing. With an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone, Siri AI can even pull up a show someone recommended to you.

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You can do all of this without picking up the remote. The new Apple TV 4K has three far-field microphones that can hear you clearly, even with a show playing in the background.

What else is new?

The A19 chip makes the CPU up to 50% faster and the GPU up to twice as fast as the last model. A new AV1 decoder also lets you stream in great quality without eating up as much bandwidth.

If your remote keeps vanishing into the couch like mine, you will love this. The new Siri Remote works with Find My, supports Precision Finding with a compatible iPhone, and can play a sound to reveal its hiding spot.

Home theater fans can now, for the first time, build a four-speaker surround setup using HomePod mini 2 or HomePod (2nd generation) in matching front and rear pairs. The speakers detect their position and tune themselves to your room.

How much does it cost?

The new Apple TV 4K costs $299, or $49.83 per month for six months in the U.S. Pre-orders open today in the US and 29 other countries and regions, and it hits stores on Friday, November 13. Siri AI launches in beta and also works on Apple TV 4K (2nd generation) and later.



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