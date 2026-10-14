Apple HomeView: Everything you need to know about Apple’s new smart home brain

During the Welcome Home event, Apple announced a bunch of products that expand its smart home lineup. These share a connected ecosystem around the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The idea was to bring its tight integration into the living room, kitchen, and practically every other corner of your house.

Among these new gadgets was the Apple HomeView, the company’s long-awaited smart home display, unveiled during its October 13 Welcome Home event. It combines a 7-inch touchscreen, built-in speakers, Apple’s new conversational Siri AI, and a centralized dashboard for managing everything from security cameras to smart lighting.

Recommended Videos

It brings various new features, which include the ability to recognize different household members and personalize the experience accordingly. With support for FaceTime, Apple Music, Messages, and a growing smart home ecosystem, HomeView looks like Apple’s answer to the Amazon Echo Show and Google Nest Hub.

Unlike the rumors we’ve been hearing for years, the HomeView is now official, with preorders already underway. So here’s everything you need to know before buying one.

Apple HomeView price, preorders, and release date

Apple announced the HomeView on October 13, 2026, with preorders opening the same day in the United States and several other markets. General availability begins on November 13, 2026. Buyers can choose between two models, with both starting at $299. The standard HomeView includes a built-in speaker base designed for countertops, desks, and nightstands. The second version, called HomeView (Wall Mounted), has a slimmer design intended for permanent installation on a wall.

Model US price Available colors Apple HomeView $299 Silver, Starlight, Rose Pink, Space Gray Apple HomeView (Wall Mounted) $299 Silver, Space Gray

Both models are available for preorder through Apple’s website and the Apple Store app. Retailers including Amazon and Best Buy are also offering preorders for the tabletop version. Keep in mind that Apple doesn’t include the mounting hardware in the $299 price. So you’ll need to purchase a compatible Schneider Home mount.

Wall-mount accessory US price Schneider Power Mount USB-C Wall Connector $59.95 Schneider Power Mount AC Wired $79.95 Schneider Power Mount PoE Wired $129.95

The USB-C mount offers a relatively straightforward DIY installation but requires a separate power adapter. The AC Wired option is designed for a cleaner, hardwired installation, while the Power over Ethernet model supports a direct wired network connection. The PoE version won’t arrive until early 2027.

This essentially means that the wall-mounted HomeView starts at $358.95 when paired with the cheapest mount, before accounting for any additional power accessories or professional installation. Apple has confirmed availability in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, India, New Zealand, Singapore, and South Africa. Singapore preorders begin October 15, while South African customers can order through authorized resellers. The European Union is currently excluded because Siri AI remains unavailable in the region.

Apple HomeView design, display, and hardware

The HomeView looks like a cross between a miniature iPad and a HomePod. The tabletop model features a square screen attached to a rounded aluminum speaker base through a stainless steel hinge, allowing users to adjust the viewing angle. Meanwhile, the wall-mounted variant places the display and speakers inside a slim enclosure measuring just 0.39 inches thick.

Both versions share the same 7-inch Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 1088 x 1088 pixels and a density of 220 pixels per inch. The IPS panel supports True Tone and can adjust its brightness between 500 nits and an unusually dim 0.3 nits, making it suitable for bedside use.

Apple has also designed the interface to respond to proximity. Information remains relatively simple when viewed from across the room, with additional details appearing as someone approaches the screen.

Apple HomeView key specs

Specification Apple HomeView Display 7-inch Liquid Retina IPS touchscreen Resolution 1088 x 1088 pixels, 220 ppi Brightness 0.3 to 500 nits Processor Apple A18 Camera 12MP Center Stage, f/2.4 Microphones Four, with far-field voice recognition Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6.0, Thread Sensors Ambient light, temperature, humidity, accelerometer Audio Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, computational audio Tabletop weight 952 grams Wall-mounted weight 286 grams Power Wired USB-C Setup requirement iOS 27.2 or iPadOS 27.2 or later

Powering the new HomeView is Apple’s A18 processor. Alongside powering the interface and Siri AI, the chip includes Secure Exclaves that handle sensitive camera and microphone information separately from the main system. Audio hardware differs slightly between the two models. The tabletop version has two full-range drivers, a down-firing woofer, and dual force-cancelling passive radiators. The wall-mounted model uses two full-range drivers with computational audio tuned for its thinner enclosure.

Neither version has a battery, so both require a continuous wired power connection. The tabletop HomeView comes with a 1.5-meter USB-C cable and a 30W power adapter, while the wall-mounted version requires a separate compatible mounting and power solution.

Siri AI is where things get interesting

The HomeView’s most important feature is arguably Siri AI, Apple’s upgraded assistant powered by the latest generation of Apple Intelligence. Unlike before, the new assistant supports natural conversations and follow-up questions, aside from broader world knowledge. So users can ask complex questions, find relevant information, control connected accessories, and interact with content displayed on the screen.

The more interesting capabilities emerge when HomeView is paired with an Apple Intelligence-compatible iPhone or iPad. For example, Siri can retrieve details from Messages, find appointments buried inside Calendar, and act on relevant information from supported apps. Conversations can also carry over between HomeView and the Siri app on other Apple devices.

However, HomeView doesn’t require an Apple Intelligence-compatible iPhone to access every Siri AI feature. General knowledge queries, conversational interactions, and enhanced music discovery work directly on the device. Though personal-context features require a compatible paired iPhone or iPad.

Siri AI is launching in beta with HomeView software version 27.2, initially supporting English. Apple also notes that certain server-powered AI features have daily usage limits, with expanded paid access planned for the future.

A smart home dashboard that recognizes who’s using it

A big new feature with HomeView is its ability to recognize up to six different household members through facial recognition. So one user in the household doesn’t need to share the same personalized information. HomeView can automatically switch profiles depending on who’s standing in front of it. So each person gets their own apps, widgets, reminders, and relevant personal content.

This also extends to the Home app, which serves as the central control panel for compatible smart home accessories. Meaning you can adjust lighting, change thermostat settings, lock doors, activate automation scenes, and even monitor security cameras directly from the touchscreen or via Siri.

Apple has introduced two particularly useful interface options. The Home Modular face, which provides quick access to connected devices and frequently used controls, and the Home Camera face, which can display up to nine live camera streams simultaneously.

The new smart home device also supports Apple’s new Home Collection, which includes security cameras, a video doorbell, smart locks, and thermostats developed with LG Electronics and Schneider Electric. Fortunately, buying Apple’s new accessories isn’t mandatory. HomeView also works with compatible HomeKit, Matter, and Works with Apple Home products from other manufacturers.

Apple’s Home Collection accessories begin arriving in December 2026, with additional products scheduled for early 2027.

FaceTime, music, apps, and entertainment

Aside from managing the smart home, HomeView doubles as a communication and entertainment device. Its 12MP Center Stage camera keeps participants framed during FaceTime calls, even when they move around the room. Additionally, the four-microphone array is designed to capture voices from a distance, making it useful for video calls while cooking or doing household chores.

There is also support for Apple Music, Podcasts, Apple TV, and compatible third-party audio and video apps from an iPhone. Alongside these platforms, you get Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support, and AirPlay allows users to create a multiroom audio setup with other compatible speakers.

Just like with most other smart home hubs, there is the option to use the screen as a digital photo frame as well. Though Apple offers several customizable faces, including Photos, Calendar, Weather, animated Snoopy faces, and Flow, an interactive visual design that responds to movement.

It’s worth noting that Apple hasn’t announced a fully open, iPad-style app ecosystem for HomeView. Third-party support is currently focused on compatible audio and video experiences.

Privacy, camera intelligence, and subscriptions

With a device capable of recognizing faces and accessing personal information, privacy is understandably a big focus. HomeView uses Secure Exclaves to process sensitive audio and visual information in protected environments, with Personal Messages, Calendar entries, and other private details only being revealed when the device recognizes an enrolled user and verifies their paired iPhone or iPad.

On the home security front, compatible cameras can recognize people, familiar faces, pets, vehicles, and packages. Apple Intelligence also offers descriptions of recorded activity, helping users understand what happened without manually reviewing every clip. This additional functionality will cost you, though–and the price is an iCloud+ subscription.

iCloud+ plan US monthly price HomeKit Secure Video support 50GB $0.99 One camera 200GB $2.99 Up to five cameras 2TB $9.99 Unlimited cameras

While HomeKit Secure Video recording history starts with the $0.99 monthly iCloud+ plan, Apple’s more advanced camera intelligence features have steeper requirements. AI-generated video descriptions and natural-language video searches require the 2TB iCloud+ plan, which costs $9.99 per month in the US. You’ll also need a compatible Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone or iPad for setup, alongside a supported home hub.

Repairs and AppleCare+: Another cost to consider

The $299 purchase price isn’t the only expense worth thinking about, given HomeView’s large exposed touchscreen. Apple’s estimated out-of-warranty repair charge for accidental damage is $279, just $20 less than buying a brand-new HomeView. That applies to both the tabletop and wall-mounted models.

AppleCare+ considerably reduces that repair cost to $39 per incident, although coverage itself costs $2.49 per month or $24.99 annually in the United States. The standard one-year limited warranty covers qualifying manufacturing defects, while accidental damage requires paid coverage or an out-of-warranty repair.

Is Apple HomeView worth buying?

On paper, the HomeView looks great for anyone already invested in Apple’s ecosystem. It’s a dedicated control center for the connected home. It acts as a capable entertainment screen and offers a shared household assistant that promises personalized experiences.

But the big caveat is the price. The $299 starting price places it above several established smart displays from Amazon and Google. Its best features also depend heavily on owning compatible Apple devices, and the wall-mounted version becomes considerably more expensive once installation accessories are included.

I also wouldn’t fault you for not being entirely sold on Siri AI. Still, HomeView can be a worthwhile purchase if you’ve already gotten your hands on Apple Home, HomeKit cameras, and other Apple devices. For everyone else, it’s worth weighing the convenience of Apple’s integrated approach against the additional hardware and subscription cost