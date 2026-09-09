Apple just launched a whole bunch of new devices. Here’s how much they all cost

Between the long-awaited arrival of Apple’s first foldable and steady price shifts across its Pro lineup, today’s hardware updates come with plenty of fine print. With the announcements spanning smartphones, wearables, and audio gear, keeping track of retail prices, storage tiers, and pre-order dates can get overwhelming quickly.

To make things easier, here is what every single device from today’s keynote will cost you.

iPhone Duo

Apple’s first foldable enters the market with a luxury price point to match its dual-display form factor. The base 256GB iPhone Duo starts at $1,999, scaling up through 512GB and 1TB configurations to a top-tier 2TB model priced at $3,199.

Storage tier US Price 256GB $1,999 512GB $2,199 1TB $2,599 2TB $3,199

iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max

Apple’s traditional flagship lineup sees a $100 price adjustment across its configurations. The smaller iPhone 18 Pro opens at $1,199 for 256GB of storage and reaches $2,399 for the 2TB model. The larger iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at $1,299 for 256GB and tops out at $2,499 for the 2TB variant.

Storage tier US Price iPhone 18 Pro 256GB $1,199 iPhone 18 Pro 512GB $1,399 iPhone 18 Pro 1TB $1,799 iPhone 18 Pro 2TB $2,399 iPhone 18 Pro Max 256GB $1,299 iPhone 18 Pro Max 512GB $1,499 iPhone 18 Pro Max 1TB $1,899 iPhone 18 Pro Max 2TB $2,499

Apple Watch Series 12 & Ultra 4

Pricing across Apple’s core wearable family spans a broad range depending on case materials and band selections. The Apple Watch Series 12 starts at $399 for the 41mm aluminum GPS model and scales up to $949 for top-tier ceramic cellular configurations. The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is set at a base price of $799, with the Milanese Loop raising the price to $899.

Model Case Material Connectivity US Price Series 12 42mm Aluminum GPS $399 Series 12 46mm Aluminum GPS $449 Series 12 42mm Aluminum GPS + Cellular $499 Series 12 46mm Aluminum GPS + Cellular $549 Series 12 42mm Titanium GPS + Cellular $699 Series 12 46mm Titanium GPS + Cellular $749 Series 12 42mm Ceramic GPS + Cellular $899 Series 12 46mm Ceramic GPS + Cellular $949 Ultra 4 Rugged Titanium (Alpine Loop, Trail Loop, Ocean Band) GPS + Cellular $799 Ultra 4 Rugged Titanium (Milanese Loop) GPS + Cellular $899

AirPods 5

The 5th-generation entry-level audio lineup offers two clear pricing tiers. The standard AirPods 5 model with a traditional USB-C charging case is priced at $129. The upgraded variant, which adds a wireless charging case, will retail for $149.

Model US Price AirPods 5 (standard case) $129 AirPods 5 (wireless charging case) $149

Where and when can you buy the new Apple devices?

You can pre-order the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, and AirPods 5 starting Saturday, September 12. The pre-order window will open at 5 AM PT/8 AM ET. Retail availability for these devices is set to begin Friday, September 18.

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Pre-orders for the iPhone Duo will open on Friday, October 16, with in-store availability and shipping beginning a week later on Friday, October 23. You can pre-order all the devices announced today through Apple’s website, the Apple Store app, and Apple retail stores. You can also pre-order through AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, as well as authorized third-party retailers including Amazon and Best Buy.

For more details on the pre-order process and promotions, check out our guide on how to pre-order the latest Apple devices.