 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Phones
  4. Wearables
  5. News

Apple just launched a whole bunch of new devices. Here’s how much they all cost

From the $1,999 iPhone Duo to the updated iPhone 18 Pro lineup, Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra 4, and AirPods 5, here is the complete pricing and availability breakdown for every new release.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple fall 2026 devices featured
Apple
Apple September iPhone Event Key Art
Apple September 2026 event: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Duo, and more
This story is part of our complete Apple event coverage
Updated less than 55 minutes ago

Between the long-awaited arrival of Apple’s first foldable and steady price shifts across its Pro lineup, today’s hardware updates come with plenty of fine print. With the announcements spanning smartphones, wearables, and audio gear, keeping track of retail prices, storage tiers, and pre-order dates can get overwhelming quickly.

To make things easier, here is what every single device from today’s keynote will cost you.

iPhone Duo

iPhone Duo two apps side by side
Apple

Apple’s first foldable enters the market with a luxury price point to match its dual-display form factor. The base 256GB iPhone Duo starts at $1,999, scaling up through 512GB and 1TB configurations to a top-tier 2TB model priced at $3,199.

Storage tierUS Price
256GB$1,999
512GB$2,199
1TB$2,599
2TB$3,199

iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max

Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone
Apple

Apple’s traditional flagship lineup sees a $100 price adjustment across its configurations. The smaller iPhone 18 Pro opens at $1,199 for 256GB of storage and reaches $2,399 for the 2TB model. The larger iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at $1,299 for 256GB and tops out at $2,499 for the 2TB variant.

Storage tierUS Price
iPhone 18 Pro 256GB$1,199
iPhone 18 Pro 512GB$1,399
iPhone 18 Pro 1TB$1,799
iPhone 18 Pro 2TB$2,399
iPhone 18 Pro Max 256GB$1,299
iPhone 18 Pro Max 512GB$1,499
iPhone 18 Pro Max 1TB$1,899
iPhone 18 Pro Max 2TB$2,499

Apple Watch Series 12 & Ultra 4

Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 announcement featured
Apple

Pricing across Apple’s core wearable family spans a broad range depending on case materials and band selections. The Apple Watch Series 12 starts at $399 for the 41mm aluminum GPS model and scales up to $949 for top-tier ceramic cellular configurations. The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is set at a base price of $799, with the Milanese Loop raising the price to $899.

ModelCase MaterialConnectivityUS Price
Series 12 42mmAluminumGPS$399
Series 12 46mmAluminumGPS$449
Series 12 42mmAluminumGPS + Cellular$499
Series 12 46mmAluminumGPS + Cellular$549
Series 12 42mmTitaniumGPS + Cellular$699
Series 12 46mmTitaniumGPS + Cellular$749
Series 12 42mmCeramicGPS + Cellular$899
Series 12 46mmCeramicGPS + Cellular$949
Ultra 4Rugged Titanium (Alpine Loop, Trail Loop, Ocean Band)GPS + Cellular$799
Ultra 4Rugged Titanium (Milanese Loop)GPS + Cellular$899

AirPods 5

Apple AirPods 5 featured image
Apple

The 5th-generation entry-level audio lineup offers two clear pricing tiers. The standard AirPods 5 model with a traditional USB-C charging case is priced at $129. The upgraded variant, which adds a wireless charging case, will retail for $149.

ModelUS Price
AirPods 5 (standard case)$129
AirPods 5 (wireless charging case)$149

Where and when can you buy the new Apple devices?

You can pre-order the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, and AirPods 5 starting Saturday, September 12. The pre-order window will open at 5 AM PT/8 AM ET. Retail availability for these devices is set to begin Friday, September 18.

Recommended Videos

Pre-orders for the iPhone Duo will open on Friday, October 16, with in-store availability and shipping beginning a week later on Friday, October 23. You can pre-order all the devices announced today through Apple’s website, the Apple Store app, and Apple retail stores. You can also pre-order through AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, as well as authorized third-party retailers including Amazon and Best Buy.

For more details on the pre-order process and promotions, check out our guide on how to pre-order the latest Apple devices.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
Topics
Yoto’s new kids’ speakers are built for lost cards, endless replays, and nightly bedtime stories
Yoto’s new $110 Mini is ready for puddles, drops, and the same story on repeat
Yoto Mini 4th Gen

Yoto has just launched the Yoto Player 4th Generation and Yoto Mini 4th Generation, with prices starting at $149.99 and $109.99, respectively. These are the brand's latest audio players designed for parents that give them easy access to their kids' favourite stories.

Both have been rebuilt with faster hardware, more storage, and a new Green Button that lets kids access their favorite audio without inserting a card or borrowing a parent’s phone. Picture Amazon's Sleep Studio feature that turns Echo devices into a sleep-bringer for kids.

Read more
How to pre-order Apple’s new iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, Apple Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra 4, and AirPods 5
Apple's latest lineup is finally official. If you're interested in one of the new devices, here's how you can pre-order them to get your new iPhone, Apple Watch, or AirPods as soon as they launch.
Apple Fall 2026 devices featured 2

Apple has refreshed its hardware portfolio with its most ambitious lineup yet. Headlining the company's September 9 event is its first-ever foldable, the iPhone Duo, and it's joined by the iPhone 18 Pro series, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, and the AirPods 5. Pre-orders for all devices, except the iPhone Duo, begin September 12, with general in-store and online availability starting September 18. The iPhone Duo will be available for pre-order starting October 16, with retail availability set to begin October 23.

Apple will handle pre-orders through its official website and the Apple Store app. The devices will also be available for pre-order through major US carriers and authorized retailers. Here's a breakdown of available configurations, colors, and where to secure your pre-order.

Read more
AirPods 5 vs AirPods 4: Is there anything worth upgrading?
What has actually changed? It's an easy pick if you yearn for noise-cancellation, desire a wireless charing case with Find My, and volume controls on the stem.
AirPods 5

Apple has unveiled the AirPods 5, its latest open-ear wireless earbuds, with upgrades focused on active noise cancellation (ANC), audio performance, controls, and battery life. Building on the AirPods 4, the new model is designed to address some of the limitations of Apple’s tip-less design while retaining the familiar fit. Apple also launched its iPhone 18 Pro series and its first-ever foldable - the iPhone Duo and priced it at a worrying (for Samsung) price of USD 1,999.

But if you already own AirPods 4, the more interesting question is whether these changes are enough to make an upgrade worthwhile. Personally, I think the answer is more complicated than simply saying the newer model is better.

Read more