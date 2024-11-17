Apple might once again be considering a TV of its own

Toward the end of the first decade of the 2000s, rumors swirled that Apple had its sights set on making a TV — a proper set, not a streaming device like what the Apple TV has become. Steve Jobs even claimed to have figured out exactly how to add the product to the company’s portfolio, but the idea never came to fruition before his untimely passing. In today’s Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman said that Apple “may even revisit the idea of making an Apple-branded TV set.”

Gurman didn’t mention details beyond that. In fact, the mention of the TV set came on the heels of a discussion around Apple’s upcoming smart home device. If I make an educated guess, Gurman’s phrasing regarding the TV — “something [Apple] is evaluating” — is the key here. Gurman suggests that revisiting an Apple-branded TV might be dependent on the success of upcoming smart home device, especially since HomeKit has been the least popular and least-supported platform of the three major choices.

Whether Apple decides to launch a TV of its own or not, the company is facing an uphill battle. Entering an already-crowded market against established brands like Samsung, Vizio, and Sony will present stiff competition out of the gate, but Apple faces two other obstacles. While Gurman made no mention of potential pricing, it’s not a huge leap to assume an Apple-made TV would be expensive. The so-called “Apple tax” is notorious for increasing the cost of fruit-branded consumer products.

Recommended Videos

Apple will also need to offer an edge over the competition. Integrated streaming for the Apple TV, similar to how many TVs support Chromecast, would be a welcome addition to the market. Apple still needs to find a way to stand out in terms of display specifications and give customers a reason to purchase its option over one from a more affordable, more established company. The TV could be worth it should the company find a way to bring Retina displays to the entire TV, but I shudder to imagine the cost.