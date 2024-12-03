 Skip to main content
Apple Music Replay 2024: where to find it and how to see your listening stats

Apple Music Replay 2024.
Apple

One of the earliest signifiers that the end is nigh (of the year, that is) is when the major music streaming services start releasing their fun and interactive lists of all your listening stats for the year. Spotify has its annual Wrapped (arguably the most popular), Amazon Music has its Delivered, and Apple Music has its Replay 2024, which was released to its subscribers today.

I’m not trying to be cheeky — I actually love these year-end roundups that offer a personalized and detailed data-driven account of the artists, albums, songs, playlists, genres, and stations that each user has listened to over the course of the year. But it doesn’t stop there, as the major streaming player also compiles a year-end list of top-ranked music globally that includes cool stats such as most-played songs, albums, and artists of the year, as well as some fun additions like most Shazam-ed songs (Apple owns the music identification service) and most-read lyrics.

“2024 was a historic year across the board, as more women reached the year-end global songs chart than ever, global genres soared to new heights, and many of the top ranks went to artists who had never made the year-end charts before,” a press release from Apple Music stated.

Apple Music Replay 2024 on an iPhone and a Mac computer.
Apple

Big winners of the year include Kendrick Lamar, who scored the No. 1 global song of the year with Not Like Us, immediately followed by Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things and Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso. Apple Music’s top album of the year goes to (like you had to ask) Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poet’s Department: The Anthology. Swift also nabbed Apple Music’s crown for top artist of 2024.

Here’s how to access the Apple Music Replay 2024 roundup so you can check out all your music stats and all the big winners globally.

How to access your Apple Music Replay 2024

There are a couple of ways to access Apple Music Replay 2024. First is on your computer by navigating to replay.music.apple.com and logging in with your Apple ID.

The other way is through your iPhone or iPad running iOS 18.1 or later, launching the Apple Music app, and going to the Home tab.

