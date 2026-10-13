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Should you upgrade to the new Apple TV 4K? Here’s how it compares to older models

We put three generations side by side so you don’t have to squint at spec sheets.

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Apple TV 4K 4th Gen
Apple | Digital Trends

Apple launched the new Apple TV 4K (4th generation) today, and I have already covered its new Siri AI features. But if you already own an Apple TV, the real question is whether it’s worth upgrading.

To help you decide, I have compared the new Apple TV 4K with its predecessor, the Apple TV 4K (3rd generation), and the much older Apple TV (3rd generation), which still tops out at 1080p. Let’s take a look.

How do the specs compare?

SpecsApple TV 4K (4th gen)Apple TV 4K (3rd gen)Apple TV (3rd gen)
ProcessorA19 chipA15 Bionic chipSingle-core A5 chip
Storage128GB64GB (Wi-Fi) / 128GB (Wi-Fi + Ethernet)8GB (for cache only)
Size (H x W x D)31 x 93.24 x 93.24 mm (1.22 x 3.67 x 3.67 in)31 x 93 x 93 mm (1.2 x 3.66 x 3.66 in)23 x 98 x 98 mm (0.9 x 3.9 x 3.9 in)
Weight217 g (7.6 oz)Wi-Fi: 208 g (7.3 oz) / Wi-Fi + Ethernet: 214 g (7.5 oz)0.6 pound (about 272 g)
Max video quality4K at 60 fps4K at 60 fps1080p at 30 fps
HDR supportDolby Vision (Profile 8.1 and 5), HDR10, HDR10+, HLGDolby Vision (Profile 5), HDR10, HDR10+, HLGNo
Video codecsAV1, VP9, HEVC, H.264, MPEG-4HEVC, H.264, MPEG-4H.264, MPEG-4, M-JPEG
Dolby AtmosYesYesNo (Dolby Digital 5.1 pass-through)
Wi-FiWi-Fi 7 (802.11be)Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)802.11a/b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 6Bluetooth 5.0Apple Wireless Keyboard support
EthernetGigabit EthernetGigabit (Wi-Fi + Ethernet model only)10/100 Ethernet
ThreadYesWi-Fi + Ethernet model onlyNo
HDMIHDMI 2.1HDMI 2.1HDMI
IR receiverYesYesYes
Built-in microphonesThree-mic array with voice isolationNoNo
SiriSiri AI (beta) with hands-free “Hey Siri”Siri AI (beta) via the remoteNo
RemoteSiri Remote (4th gen)Siri Remote (3rd gen)Apple Remote
Remote buildAluminumAluminumAluminum
Remote size (H x W x D)136 x 35 x 9.25 mm (5.35 x 1.38 x 0.36 in)136 x 35 x 9.25 mm (5.4 x 1.4 x 0.36 in)120 x 30 x 5.7 mm (4.7 x 1.2 x 0.23 in)
Remote weight69.6 g (2.45 oz)66 g (2.3 oz)33 g (about 1.2 oz)
Remote connectivityBluetooth 6, IRBluetooth 5.0, IRIR only
Find My for remoteYes, with Precision FindingNoNo
Remote powerRechargeable via USB-CRechargeable via USB-CReplaceable CR2032 or BR2032 coin battery

What’s new in the Apple TV 4K (4th generation)?

The new Apple TV 4K swaps the A15 Bionic for the A19 chip, which Apple says offers up to 50% faster CPU and up to twice the GPU performance of the last model. It also adds AV1 support, so your streams can look great without hogging as much bandwidth.

Apple TV 4K New
The new Apple TV 4K features Siri AI and three far-field microphones Apple

Here’s what other upgrades it brings to the table and whether they should convince you to replace your current Apple TV.

You can finally talk to it without the remote

This is my favorite upgrade. For the first time, the Apple TV box has its own three-microphone array, so you can just say “Hey Siri” from the couch. Combine that with Siri AI, and you can ask for show recommendations, follow-up questions, and pretty much anything else on your mind.

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The good news for 3rd generation owners is that Siri AI is also coming to your Apple TV 4K as a beta. Since it lacks built-in microphones, though, you will still need to talk through the remote.

Four-speaker surround sound with HomePod

If you own HomePods, this one is for you. The new Apple TV 4K is the only model that lets you build a four-speaker surround sound setup with HomePod mini 2 or HomePod (2nd generation). You will need to use the speakers in matching front and rear pairs, and they will figure out where they sit in the room and adjust the audio to match.

Apple Tv 4k surround sound
Apple

Does the new remote alone warrant an upgrade?

The Siri Remote looks the same, but it now supports Find My with Precision Finding and can play a sound when it goes missing. It also gets Bluetooth 6 and is slightly heavier at 69.6 grams.

The good news is that you don’t need to upgrade to the latest Apple TV 4K model to use it. You can buy it separately for $59 and use it with your existing Apple TV 4K. 

What about connectivity?

The new model upgrades to Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Apple has also simplified the lineup. There is now only one model, and it comes with 128GB of storage, Gigabit Ethernet, and Thread built in. Previously, you had to pick the Wi-Fi + Ethernet model to get these.

Should you upgrade?

If for some reason you are still using the Apple TV (3rd generation), the answer is a big yes. You will jump from 1080p to 4K and get HDR, Dolby Atmos, and Siri, which your old box never had.

If you own the Apple TV 4K (3rd generation), it depends on how much you value hands-free Siri, four-speaker HomePod surround sound, and faster performance.

The new Apple TV 4K costs $299 and is available to pre-order today, with availability starting Friday, November 13.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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