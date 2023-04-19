 Skip to main content
Don’t need to watch in 4K? Apple TV HD price slashed to just $79

Andrew Morrisey
By
Apple TV (2015)
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Apple has been making the Apple TV for more than a decade, and if you don’t have a need for 4K resolution for the content you like to watch, the second generation Apple TV HD is a great option. These older models are more primed for a discount anyhow, and that’s certainly the case today, as you can get the second generation Apple TV HD for just $79. This is a savings of $20 from its regular price of $99, but it’s a savings of even more compared to the current model Apple TV 4K, which would cost you upwards of $150. Free shipping is included with your purchase of the Apple TV HD at Walmart.

Why you should buy the Apple TV HD (2nd Generation)

One of the better streaming devices is the Apple TV, and with this second generation model Apple TV HD you’ll be able to connect to your favorite streaming services right from your television. And while there’s newer models of the Apple TV available, the Apple TV HD is far from out of date. It’s able to playback content at Full HD 1080p resolution and with Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound. This creates an immersive environment suitable for any home theater. The only thing the Apple TV HD is really missing is 4K resolution, but this is more relevant on the stat sheet than in everyday use, as the default resolution for many streaming platforms is still 1080p.

You can compare further the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, but when it comes to interfacing with each device, they’re pretty much the same. The Apple TV HD gives you instant access to platforms like Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and Apple TV+, among many others. You can even load it up with all of the best Apple TV apps, whether your favorites be streaming platforms or games. The Apple TV HD comes with access to Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness, and Apple Music, so it’s a great extensions of the Apple software ecosystem. This can be handy if you utilize Apple software across your devices. A Siri remote with touch-enabled clickpad is included, and it’s super easy to set up an Apple TV and to connect it wirelessly for use with your AirPods.

Just $79 at Walmart today, the second generation Apple TV HD offers a savings of $20, as it would regularly cost $99. Free shipping is included.

