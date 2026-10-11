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Apple TV might finally be able to hear without the Siri Remote playing the middleman

Apple TV could finally hear you without making you grab the remote

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Apple-TV-4K
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Apple is reportedly preparing its first Apple TV 4K hardware refresh in years, and the upgrade could address two everyday annoyances: having to speak into the Siri Remote to control the device and struggling to find the remote between sofa cushions.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has tested two additions for the next Apple TV 4K: built-in microphones for hands-free Siri commands and a redesigned Siri Remote with a built-in speaker. The features are part of Apple’s broader smart home push, which is expected to be unveiled on October 13 alongside the new HomeView smart display and an updated HomePod mini.

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The changes could make Apple TV more convenient to use, particularly for people who rely on voice commands or frequently misplace their remotes. However, Apple has reportedly tested the features, and it has not yet confirmed which will make it into the final product.

Built-in microphones could bring hands-free Siri to Apple TV

Currently, users need to speak into the Siri Remote or use a paired HomePod to interact with Siri on Apple TV. Built-in microphones would let users issue voice commands directly to the set-top box without picking up another device.

new-Apple-TV-4k-leaked-image
Leaked image of Apple TV 4K (4th generation) MacRumors

That could make everyday tasks, such as searching for a film, opening an app, or controlling playback, feel more natural. It would also bring Apple TV closer to the hands-free voice experiences already available through smart speakers and displays.

The feature fits into Apple’s wider effort to make its devices work together as a connected home system. Bloomberg reports that the next Apple TV will use a standard A19 chip, which would provide the hardware foundation for the updated experience and Apple’s newer Siri capabilities.

A speaker in the Siri Remote could make it easier to find

The second reported upgrade is a Siri Remote with a built-in speaker. The current remote has a basic Find feature, but adding a speaker could make it easier to locate when it disappears into couch cushions or gets left somewhere in the room.

The Apple TV Siri Remote in hand.
Hold down the button that looks like a TV (or computer monitor) to open Control Center on Apple TV. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Together, the two features would tackle small but familiar frustrations rather than radically changing how Apple TV works. For existing users, that could make the upgrade more appealing even if the overall set-top box design remains familiar.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple is expected to announce the new Apple TV 4K on October 13, with the device reaching stores on October 30. The updated HomePod mini is expected to arrive on the same date, while the HomeView smart display is reportedly scheduled for mid-November.

Apple has yet to confirm the new Apple TV’s final features, pricing, or availability. For now, anyone considering an upgrade may want to wait for the announcement before buying the existing model.

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