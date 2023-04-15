 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Apple TV’s multiview feature is now live in beta

Phil Nickinson
By

A new multiview feature — by which you can watch multiple games at one time — has hit the beta track o thef Apple TV operating system. It previously was hinted at in code, and it’s now available for actual use.

Again, you’ll have to be on the beta track of the Apple TV operating system for this to work at all, and as of right now, that’s tvOS 16.5. But once it’s enabled, it’s a pretty simple process to add additional games, and flip between any of them using the Siri Remote. It wasn’t immediately clear if Apple’s implementation would be available to other applications, or if it would be kept just within the Apple TV app for now.

Apple TV's multiview feature as seen with Friday Night Baseball.
The Apple TV app now has a multiview feature on Apple TV hardware running the tvOS 16.5 beta. Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

The immediate effect is that you’re able to watch multiple Major League Soccer matches at once starting this weekend, and Apple also streams a pair of baseball games on Friday night. While sports is the obvious use case for multiview — YouTube TV is said to have its own implementation in the works for NFL Sunday Ticket — you also could see multiview being used by news junkies, for instance (not that we’d recommend anyone consume more than one channel of cable news at a time).

Related

But for now, we’re just talking about Apple’s sports streams.

Related Videos

Turning on multiview is simple — look for the icon that looks like a square with four quadrants. Select it, and you’ll be greeted with the option to add more games. And note in the picture above how you have the option to mix in some MLS Next Pro with Major League Baseball.

Multiview itself isn’t exactly a novel feature, either. Other streaming services have had it in the past, and ESPN currently has enabled it on its Apple TV app.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
YouTube TV rolls out multiview: watch up to 4 NCAA games at once
An example of YouTube TV's multiview feature.

If you love college basketball and can process more than one game at a time, you're going to go bananas for YouTube TV's new multiview feature, which will be rolling out on a limited, early access basis starting March 14.  With multiview, you'll be able to pick up to four channels and see them all simultaneously, with the ability to easily flip the active audio from one to another. The new feature is compatible with any TV-based YouTube TV installations (streaming media players, smart TVs, and game consoles), but it doesn't yet work on mobile devices or computers.

Initially, multiview will only be available to select YouTube TV users, who will be chosen at random. But Google says the goal is to include every subscriber by the time NFL football season starts in the fall. Another limitation, at least for now, is that YouTube TV will preselect the multiview channels you can choose. At launch, only channels that carry NCAA tournament games will be included in that preselected list.
How to use YouTube TV multiview
If you're one of the lucky, randomly chosen users, you'll see an option to watch up to four preselected, different streams at once in your “Top Picks for You” section. After selecting multiview, you can switch audio and captions between streams, and jump in and out of a full-screen view of a game.
It's all about sports
At the moment, YouTube TV sees multiview as an enhancement of the sports viewing experience, so only sports content will be eligible. YouTube TV has had some big sports wins in 2022, including 4K coverage of the Soccer World Cup, and that trend will continue in 2023 thanks to its acquisition of the NFL Sunday Ticket games. However, YouTube TV recently lost access to MLB Network and the MLB.tv add-on, which reduces the amount of sports content available for multiview in 2023.

Read more
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV shows everyone else how to stream sports
Atlanta-San Jose game page for MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

I’ve watched a lot of soccer in my lifetime. I played all over the Southeastern United States when I was younger. My kids now play on travel teams. I’m the president of our local youth rec league with 900 kids a season. So there’s a pretty good chance that if a TV is turned on in our house, there’s a game playing.

And this much was clear in the first few minutes of the opening weekend of the 2023 MLS season — and the inaugural run for MLS Season Pass: Apple absolutely nailed its implementation of a streaming sports package.

Read more
Watch every MLS game for free this weekend on Apple TV
MLS Season Pass on a TV.

The 2023 MLS season finally is upon us, with 13 games on Saturday, February 25, and one more on Sunday, February 26. And you can watch every minute of any game this weekend — for free — as part of the inaugural matches on MLS Season Pass.

Some other matches also will be available free on Apple TV the weekends of March 4 and March 11.

Read more