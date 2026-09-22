Apple TV’s new comedy asks if Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey are secretly brothers

Remember the internet rumor that Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey might be half-brothers? Apple TV has turned that long-running theory into a full comedy series, and the first two episodes of Brothers are now available for subscribers to stream.

The two actors last shared the screen in True Detective, and I didn’t know how much I wanted to see them reunite for a comedy until now. Apple first announced the series last June. Lee Eisenberg, known for his work on The Office, serves as the showrunner, and both stars are also executive producers.

What is Brothers all about?

In Brothers, McConaughey and Harrelson play fictional versions of themselves. The story begins when Woody’s daughter’s wedding falls apart, and he packs up his family for a long stay at Matthew’s ranch in Austin.

The trip is supposed to help everyone heal, but things go sideways fast. Matthew’s mother, Ma Mac, played by Holland Taylor, accidentally reveals a secret she has kept buried for decades: the two lifelong friends might actually be brothers.

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From there, Woody sets out to find the truth and turns the ranch upside down in the process. Meanwhile, Matthew has his own identity crisis to deal with as he considers running for Governor of Texas. Apple describes the show as a heartfelt, chaotic, and funny story that blurs the line between myth and reality.

When do new episodes of “Brothers” arrive?

The first season will have eight episodes. The first two episodes have already premiered, with Apple TV releasing a new episode every Wednesday until November 4th, so your Wednesday nights are sorted for the next few weeks.

This is the second Apple TV project for both actors. McConaughey starred in the Apple Original Film The Lost Bus last year, while Harrelson starred in Fly Me to the Moon.

Should you watch it?

If you loved their chemistry in True Detective, Brothers looks like a fun change of pace. Instead of a dark crime drama, you get the same duo in a lighthearted story about friendship, family, and fame. You should definitely watch the first two episodes before you make up your mind.