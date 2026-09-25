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Apple’s own software may have spoiled the HomePod mini 2 early

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Apple HomePod mini 2 image from sourcecode
Leaked image of the HomePod mini 2 MacRumors

Apple launched the HomePod mini all the way back in 2020, gave a colorful overhaul in 2021, and in 2024, added a new midnight black color option to the mix. The hardware stack, however, has remained more or less the same. That is about to change. Ask for a fresh leak. Tied to Apple’s own software.

Citing information spotted in Apple’s code, MacRumors has unearthed images of the second-gen HomePod mini. The code specifically mentions HomePod mini‌ 2, and there are image assets attached to it as well, giving us our first purported glimpse at Apple’s upcoming smart speaker.

Apple isn’t messing with the HomePod mini’s design

The design will remain identical, it seems. But there are three new color options to go with the usual black and white shades. The latest leak shows the second-gen HomePod mini in green, blue, and a sandy pink color. The report doesn’t mention any internal upgrades, but we can safely expect a new chip powering the device.

New 2021 Homepod Mini colors.
Apple

The bigger upgrade could be hiding inside

There is no word on whether Apple is going to upgrade the internal audio stack, but it shouldn’t be surprising to see that happen. The juicier rumors claim that it will add support for Siri AI, Apple’s next-gen AI assistant that works more like ChatGPT or Gemini. It integrates at a deeper level with apps, and happens to be a lot smarter than its pre-iOS 27 predecessor.

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Bloomberg has previously reported that the second-gen HomePod mini support for Siri AI will most likely be launched in October. Apple is also rumored to introduce a new MacBook Pro with an OLED touch-sensitive screen alongside an updated Apple TV 4K model before the end of 2026.

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