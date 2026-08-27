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Audio-Technica’s new $99 headset focuses on the two things gamers actually need

Sometimes a good headset just needs to sound good and have a decent mic

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Audio-Technica ATH-M20xSTS gaming headphones
Audio-Technica

Gaming headsets these days come with a long list of features such as wireless connectivity, surround sound modes, RGB lighting, and companion software. Audio-Technica is taking a simpler approach with its new ATH-M20xSTS StreamSet, focusing mainly on the headphones and microphone.

The new wired headset is priced at $99 and borrows its basic design from Audio-Technica’s ATH-M20x professional monitor headphones. It also features a cardioid condenser microphone based on the company’s 20 Series microphones.

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Of course, using familiar hardware does not automatically mean the ATH-M20xSTS will sound better than other gaming headsets around this price. We would need to test it before making that call. However, Audio-Technica appears to be putting most of its attention on the two parts of a gaming headset that people will actually use all the time.

Audio-Technica is leaning on familiar hardware

The ATH-M20xSTS features 40mm drivers with copper-clad aluminum voice coils and a frequency response of 15Hz to 20kHz. It uses a closed-back over-ear design, while Audio-Technica says the drivers are tuned for enhanced low-frequency performance.

Audio-Technica ATH-M20xSTS gaming headphones
Audio-Technica

For voice chat and streaming, there is a unidirectional condenser microphone mounted on a flexible boom arm. It is designed to focus on the user’s voice while reducing surrounding noise, and moving the boom upward automatically mutes it. The headset weighs around 230 grams and comes with replaceable breathable mesh earpads, which could help with comfort during longer gaming or streaming sessions.

There are not many extras here

Connectivity is handled through a detachable 6.6-foot cable with a 3.5mm TRRS connector. Audio-Technica also includes USB Type-A and USB Type-C adapters for PCs, Macs, mobile devices, and compatible gaming consoles. There is no wireless connectivity, so there is also no battery to charge or dongle to keep track of. The ATH-M20xSTS also skips extras such as RGB lighting and virtual surround modes.

At $99, that makes the ATH-M20xSTS a fairly no-nonsense gaming headset on paper. Rather than trying to stand out through a long feature list, Audio-Technica is putting its existing headphone and microphone experience at the center of the package.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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