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Aurzen’s ZIP Pro finally brings full HD to your pocket-sized projector

The sequel to Aurzen's tiny projector just leveled up in every way that matters.

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Aurzen ZIP Pro projector
Aurzen

Aurzen just launched the ZIP Pro, and according to the company, it’s the world’s first tri-fold Full HD projector that can fit in your pocket. If you already own the original ZIP, this is the upgrade you have been waiting for.

What actually changed from the original ZIP?

The biggest jump is resolution. The original ZIP could push media at 720p with 100 ANSI lumens, while the ZIP Pro doubles that to native 1080p Full HD and 200 ANSI lumens. That means the new ZIP Pro delivers sharper text and a noticeably brighter picture, especially useful if you are watching in a dim room rather than pitch dark.

The Pro is a bit larger and heavier than the original at 586g, but it remains one of the best portable projectors, and that extra size enables a proper brightness boost instead of a bare-minimum picture. It is also noticeably quieter, running as low as 24dB compared to the original’s 28 to 35dB fan noise.

What new tricks does the Pro bring to the table?

Apart from the resolution and brightness upgrade, the ZIP Pro packs a ton of other new features. It has added an industry-first Type-C direct projection mode for the Nintendo Switch, complete with a dedicated Game Mode for faster response. You can plug in your Switch or Switch 2 to get a portable big-screen gaming setup in seconds.

Aurzen ZIP Pro projector working with Nintendo Switch
Aurzen

The USB-C also supports direct wired projection from your phone or laptop. I love the dual Bluetooth headphone output, which allows two people to watch privately at the same time without waking the house. The included Smart Touch Display puts battery level and controls right on the projector itself, and Vertical Full-Screen Mode lets you watch vertical videos without those annoying black bars.

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Battery life gets a bump too, with a 38Wh cell rated for up to 2.5 hours and 65W PD fast charging to top it back up quickly. If you loved the original ZIP but wanted a sharper picture and a few more party tricks, the ZIP Pro looks like the natural next step. You can purchase it from Aurzen’s website for $579.99.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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