Denon’s AVR-X3400H receiver has everything you could want, even Alexa integration

Why it matters to you With just about every feature you could want and power to spare, the $1000 AVR-X3400H is powerhouse A/V receiver only made better by Alexa integration

The everything bagel is a vaunted creation because of how deftly it packs in numerous flavors into a simple, complete package. Denon is applying that philosophy to its newly launched AVR-X3400H, a $1,000 A/V receiver packed with a gamut of features.

The X3400H does everything you’d expect from a modern A/V receiver at this price, and then some. It’s 7.2 channel design can independently power speakers with 105 watts, and each channel has its own AKM AK4458VN 32bit/8ch digital-to-analog converter. For inputs, the X3400H includes eight HDMI connections– one on the front, seven in the back — all of which support HDCP 2.2 for 4K UHD compatibility. It also has three HDMI outputs so you can connect to multiple displays. For wireless connectivity, both Bluetooth and Apple Airplay are supported. It also has a 12V trigger, 7.2-channel preouts if you need a more powerful amp, and RS232 connection.

The X3400H has most everything you would want when it comes to 4K UHD support, including 4K UHD upscaling and 4K/60 passthrough, as well as HDR10, Dolby Vision, and BT.2020 support. It will support HLG, an HDR standard for broadcasts, in a future firmware update.

For the audiophile crowd, the X3400H supports Dolby Atmos (up to 5.1.2 channels) and DTS:X decoding; support for DSD transfer and just about every other high-definition audio format you could want, including FLAC, ALAC, and WAV, plus eARC, which will allow Dolby Atmos and DTS:X to be sent to the receiver from compatible smart TV apps.

At this point, the X3400H already sounds like an impressive receiver, but we’re only halfway through it’s features list.

In addition to the plethora of wireless and wired connection options, numerous streaming apps are included for streaming music directly on the X3400H, including Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Prime Music, iHeartRadio, SiriusXM, SoundCloud, Napster, Deezer, Tidal, and TuneIn Internet Radio. You’ll also be able to listen to music (or any other audio) from any room throughout your home if you choose to pick up any of Denon’s HEOS multi-room speakers.

The receiver includes a number of tools that automatically fine tune whatever you’re listening to for the best playback in your room’s acoustics, like Audyssey MultEQ XT32, Dynamic Volume and Dynamic EQ. Similarly, Audyssey LFC will monitor your sub channel to “keep the bass in the room,” according to Denon, and SubEQ HT enables the receiver to support equalization for multiple subwoofers.

In order to easily keep tabs on your setup, the Denon 2016 AVR Remote and HEOS multi-room app can control all of the streaming apps and various devices or speakers connected. You can also connect your own remote with IR remote in/out.

On top of all of this, there remains one final feature, and that’s Alexa integration. Yes, in addition to all the numerous features, specs, and inputs that give the X3400H the ability to control your home theater and even a multi-room speaker setup, you can also use a compatible Amazon Alexa device to control volume, track changes, and external input switching. You can check out our list of the most useful Alexa commands to see everything else the AI assistant can do.

Overall, it’s an impressive list of features, and we could easily make a joke about kitchen sinks but we’ll save you the cringe. Instead, you can use that saved time checking out Denon’s page for the X3400H.