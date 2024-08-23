The phenomenal AWOL Vision LTV-3500 Pro projector is $700 off today

For one of the best projector deals out there, check out Best Buy right now. The retailer has reduced the AWOL Vision LTV-3500 Pro 4K Ultra Short Throw Projector by $700, bringing it down to $5,299 from $5,999. There’s even an extra $100 off if you have a My Best Buy Plus membership. If you’re not a member, sign up now and you’ll still get an additional $50 off along with the benefits of My Best Buy Plus. We absolutely adored the AWOL Vision LTV-3500 Pro 4K Ultra Short Throw Projector when we reviewed it, so it’s the ultimate solution for your home cinema plans. Here’s a quick look at what it has to offer while it’s so heavily discounted.

Why you should buy the AWOL Vision LTV-3500 Pro 4K Ultra Short Throw Projector

When we reviewed the AWOL Vision LTV-3500 Pro 4K, we described it as offering “dazzling brightness that’s worth every penny.” Besides the need for manual setup, our only criticism was that it was expensive, so the $700 price cut makes that less of an issue.

One of the best projectors around, the AWOL Vision LTV-3500 Pro 4K is packed with features. It’s an ultra short throw projector so you can place it almost anywhere and still enjoy a picture of between 80 inches and 150 inches. It also has fantastic maximum brightness of 3,500 lumens with a 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution that covers 107% of the Rec. 2020 color space. It looks fantastic in both bright and dark rooms with some great black levels.

There’s also wide HDR support including HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision. Full support for all these formats is a rare thing when it comes to even the best short throw and ultra short throw projectors.

While the AWOL Vision LTV-3500 Pro 4K is best suited for movies, it’s still respectable for gaming. There’s a 60Hz refresh rate and 15ms lag time at 4K with the Turbo Game mode dropping the resolution to 1080p and boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and 8ms lag time. Even sound is pretty great with support for both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. If you can, when choosing a home theater projector, this is the one you need as it does pretty much everything well.

The AWOL Vision LTV-3500 Pro 4K Ultra Short Throw Projector usually costs $5,999 and is still worth the investment. However, it’s more affordable right now thanks to a $700 discount at Best Buy which brings it down to $5,299. There’s an extra $100 off if you’re a My Best Buy Plus member too. It’s a great way to enhance your home theater, so check it out now before the deal ends very soon.