AWOL Vision’s new $5,999 4K UST projector fixes two of the biggest setup and gaming headaches

AWOL Vision’s latest flagship projector aims to solve two of the biggest complaints with ultra-short-throw projectors: tricky setup alignment and modest refresh rates. Unveiled at IFA 2026 in Berlin, the new LuxVision is the first UST projector to combine native 4K resolution at 120Hz with a true optical lens shift mechanism.

Built for high-frame-rate gaming

That 120Hz refresh rate at native 4K resolution gives the LuxVision a distinct edge with high-frame-rate content, rendering fast motion with exceptional clarity. To complement the smoother visuals, AWOL Vision has dropped the input lag to just 1 millisecond, ensuring controls feel immediate during fast-paced gameplay.

The port selection also targets console and PC gamers, with the projector featuring three HDMI 2.1 inputs, a dedicated DisplayPort, and a four-channel HDMI Multiview mode for running multiple sources simultaneously. Modern display features like ALLM, VRR, and Dolby Vision Gaming round out the package.

Physical installation is also streamlined thanks to a tight 0.18-to-1 throw ratio, which can project a massive 200-inch image while sitting only inches from the wall. Additionally, the vertical option lens shift lets users move the internal optical assembly directly, allowing for more precise image positioning that avoids the pixel cropping and blur inherent in digital keystone alignment.

Triple-laser engine and daytime brightness

The LuxVision relies on an RGB triple-laser system that outputs 6,000 ISO lumens. That high brightness level lets the projector maintain vivid contrast even in sunlit rooms. Color coverage reaches 100 percent of the Rec.2020 space, and the projector also offers dynamic tone mapping, Dolby Vision, and IMAX Enhanced integration. To ensure viewing comfort during long sessions, AWOL Vision has included an updated second-gen anti-rainbow processing system that helps eliminate visual fatigue.

All these impressive features come at a hefty price. Like AWOL Vision’s highly acclaimed LTV-3500 Pro projector, the LuxVision will cost $5,999 in the US. It’s set to launch around October, but the company has yet to confirm an exact date.