 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Bang & Olufsen wireless speaker is $1,300 off right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Bang and Olufsen Beoplay A9 wireless speaker in a room.
Bang and Olufsen

If you want to purchase a standout device from the Bluetooth speaker deals that are available right now and money is no object, here’s a very interesting offer — the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 wireless speaker for $2,099 from Amazon, following a $1,300 discount on its original price of $3,399. It’s still not cheap, but this is the speaker that you’ll want to buy if you want to add an attention-grabbing piece to your living room. You need to hurry if you want to get the savings though, as it’s not going to be online forever.

Why you should buy the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 wireless speaker

If you want a speaker that will be able to fill the whole room with rich sound, you can’t go wrong with the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 wireless speaker and its powerful 480-watt digital amplifier system and seven drivers. The only cord that it needs is its power cable, as you can connect your music to it through Bluetooth, Google’s Chromecast, or Apple’s AirPlay 2. The wireless speaker also offers strong Wi-Fi connectivity to enable the Bang & Olufsen App, through which you can customize settings such as choosing sound profiles and adjusting the Beosonic equalizer, and access functions like initiating software updates.

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 wireless speaker’s Active Room Compensation automatically makes adjustments depending on your surroundings for the perfect output, and it’s designed so that you can easily move it to any room in the house where it’s needed. The wireless speaker looks like a modern piece of art, so it’s going to fit seamlessly anywhere you decide to place it.

Related

Bang & Olufsen reminds us why it’s one of the most popular names in the audio industry with the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 wireless speaker. Its premium price of $3,399 is down to $2,099 from Amazon, so you’ll be getting savings of $1,300 if you buy this luxurious device right now. There’s no time to waste if you’re interested in the deal because we’re not sure when it will expire, so to make sure that you get the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 wireless speaker at 38% off, you should proceed with the purchase immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Usually $120, these Sennheiser wireless headphones are on sale for $81
Ebay home learning sale - Sennheiser HD 350BT headphones

Time for a new pair of cans? Right now Walmart has a great deal on a cheap model from a high quality brand. The Sennheiser HD 350BT over-ear headphones are $39 off, bringing their price down from $120 to $81. Walmart must be trying to get rid of them. With that in mind, make sure to grab them before they sell out.

Why you should buy the Sennheiser HD 350BT
Sennheiser, a company that nearly always has something in our listing of the best headphones, created the HD 350BT with just a couple of things in mind. If you're familiar with the Beats headphones line, and we're sure you are, then the first objective won't surprise you; they wanted to create headphones with an intense sound profile, especially emphasizing a deep bass range. Secondly, they wanted to create a streamlined approach to headphones, using a simple and minimalist style so the average person can start using them right away without vast audiophile-level knowledge. For example, in the Sennheiser Smart Control App, you can choose between listening modes for music, news, podcasts, and films to suit your needs quickly and comfortably on the go.

Read more
Best Bluetooth speaker deals: Save on Bose, Sonos, JBL, and more
Sonos - Roam

Take your music with you wherever you go by buying a Bluetooth speaker. They come in all shapes and sizes, from budget-friendly options to feature-packed devices. You should always be on the lookout for savings though, and to help you with your search, we've rounded up some of the best Bluetooth speaker deals that you can shop right now, including products from popular brands like Bose, Sonos, and JBL. These discounts won't last forever though, so if you see an offer that matches your needs and fits within your budget, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase right away.
Insignia Rugged Portable Bluetooth Speaker -- $15, was $20

It's extremely easy to use Bluetooth speakers as the technology is found on most modern mobile devices and computers, according to our wireless speaker buying guide, and if you want to enjoy this connectivity for extremely cheap, you can go for the Insignia Rugged Portable Bluetooth Speaker. You can take it anywhere because of its durable and splash-proof design, and it can even function as a speakerphone for hands-free calls if you pair it with a compatible smartphone. The Bluetooth speaker can last up to 6 hours of playback on a single charge.

Read more
Amazon’s top-spec 4K Luna gaming bundle is 32% off today
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Luna Controller, on a white background.

Transform any TV into a video game device with this Fire TV gaming bundle from Amazon, which is currently on sale with a 32% discount that lowers its price to $85 from $125. You won't always get this chance at $40 in savings when buying the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the Luna Controller that you can spend on your Amazon Luna subscription, but you need to hurry because we're not sure if this offer will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV gaming bundle
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the Luna Controller in the Amazon Fire TV gaming bundle makes sure that you have everything that you need to access Amazon Luna, which is a cloud gaming service that streams games at a relatively consistent 1080p resolution, and runs on mobile devices or on the Amazon Fire TV platform. When we compared Amazon Luna versus Google Stadia, Amazon Luna holds the advantage in terms of compatibility with more devices, while both services offer various AAA titles. More importantly, Amazon Luna is still going strong while Google Stadia has shut down.

Read more