Bang & Olufsen and LG team up for luxurious new BeoVision Eclipse 4K OLED TV

Why it matters to you Bang & Olufsen and LG are two of the biggest names in home theater, and the BeoVision Eclipse 4K OLED TV is their prized new collaboration.

The seeds of the partnership that Bang & Olufsen announced last year with LG have blossomed. The combination of LG’s OLED display tech and Bang & Olufsen’s impeccable audio engineering has brought to life a high-end 4K Ultra HD OLED TV, the BeoVision Eclipse, which will premiere at this week’s IFA trade show in Berlin.

While this isn’t the first TV Bang & Olufsen has produced, it is the company’s first OLED model, and the BeoVision Eclipse ticks all the boxes you could want from an OLED TV, including 4K UHD resolution (of course), as well as HDR support for better contrast and richer colors, all of which is further enhanced by the pure blacks and “near infinite contrast ratio” that OLEDs can achieve.

While these features will make for a brilliant picture, the really intriguing specs relate to the audio tech Bang & Olufsen has packed into the BeoVision Eclipse, in the form of a 450-watt, three-channel SoundCenter which can output sound in stereo or as a center channel. When used as a center channel in a multichannel setup, Bang and Olufsen claims the SoundCenter is capable of producing audio at the same level of quality as its BeoLab loudspeakers.

The BeoVision Eclipse runs on LG’s intuitive WebOS 3.5 Smart TV operating system loaded with all the streaming apps you’ll need, including 4K apps like Netflix, and YouTube. Bluetooth, AirPlay, and a built-in Chromecast also enable you to stream or cast content directly from your phone.

The BeoVision Eclipse also features its own universal remote, the BeoRemote One to control other components connected to the TV.

Not only have Bang & Olufsen and LG put some serious effort into A/V quality and accessibility, they’ve also gone to great lengths to make the BeoVision Eclipse look good. The SoundCenter, which can be customized with either an aluminum or fabric grille, extends beyond the sides of the screen. A strip of black glass also reaches below the bottom of the speaker, making for a unique TV design.

The TV can be positioned on the floor using a remote-controlled stand, or on the wall via a motorized floating wall mount, both of which can be rotated to the best possible viewing angle.

If the BeoVision Eclipse sounds like a luxury product, that’s because it is — the 55-inch model costs a whopping $10,000, while the 65-inch model will go for $15,000. Both models are slated for launch in September from select Bang & Olufsen retailers.