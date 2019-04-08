Digital Trends
Home Theater

Bang & Olufsen’s 77-inch OLED TV can dominate a room, then tuck itself away

Ryan Waniata
By
1 of 3
bang and olufsen transforming oled beovision harmony tv wood 5 edit
bang and olufsen transforming oled beovision harmony tv 2018 03 wood 3 edit
bang and olufsen transforming oled beovision harmony tv 2018 03 wood 7 edit

One of the most intriguing (and headline-grabbing) TVs from CES 2019 was LG’s rollable OLED, which seems to appear out of thin air from the base of a console stand to prduce a gorgeous TV where before there was none. While Bang & Olufsen’s tour de force for 2019 may not roll up and down like LG’s version, the luxury brand’s new Beovision Harmony OLED television certainly makes its own impressive, automated entrance.

The Harmony is a transforming piece of art that reveals a 77-inch OLED from behind an oak or aluminum cover. As shown in the accompanying video, the massive 77-inch screen (which also comes from LG’s OLED factory) rises from behind its wooden cover at the press of a button, while beneath it a Bang & Olufsen-tuned sound system locks in place to create a sleek and powerful cinematic experience from behind its artful exterior.

While the slotted, oak cover looks fantastic, it’s not just for show. Bang & Olufsen claims the grading pattern is designed to maximize the acoustic performance of the speakers within, in the form of a three-channel “sound center” complete with DSP. The idea behind the TV, as Bang & Olufsen’s Executive Vice President of Brand and Markets John Mollanger tells it, is to create an immersive cinematic experience that can tuck itself away to blend in brilliantly with your decor when you’re not watching.

“Pristine picture performance combined with truly immersive sound ensures a mesmerizing viewing experience. But the presence of a big screen is rarely a welcoming addition to living spaces. With Beovision Harmony, we wanted to create a meaningful object for interior that reduces the visual presence of the TV and transforms it into something that people will develop an emotional attachment to,” said Mollanger.

The display itself is LG’s highly anticipated C9 77-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED TV, a $7,000 TV with all the fixings, including LG’s lightning- fast A9 gen-2 intelligent processor, HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR support, and built-in Alexa. Other features include AirPlay 2 support, built-in Chromecast and Bluetooth, and webOS 4.5 for a wide variety of streaming apps. The C9’s predecessor, the C8, earned a 5-star rating from us last year, along with our Editor’s Choice award, and it was also our pick as the best TV of 2018.

As for the sound, along with the pre-installed three-channel sound system, the TV is compatible with Bang & Olufsen’s ever-expanding multiroom speakers, allowing one to connect up to eight speakers for true 7.1 surround sound. Bang & Olufsen says all sources can be controlled with the Beoremote One, a single piece of aluminum that should marry well with the rest of the luxury experience. In place of the oak front panels, the TV will also be available with aluminum panels.

You’ll pay a hefty price for all that lovely technology in such a pretty package, of course, as the Harmony will retail for $18,500 euros ($20,800 U.S.) when it arrives in Bang & Olufsen stores in October 2019 (with stateside pricing yet to be announced).  The TV debuts today at Salone Del Mobile in Milan, Italy, alongside a retrospective of Bang & Olufsen products from across the brand’s storied history.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Take a gander at the best deals on 4K TVs for April 2019
Up Next

How to recycle (or reuse) Nespresso Pods
Alienware m15 Review
Computing

Dell adds OLED display option to its Alienware M15 gaming laptop

Dell's Alienware M15 gaming laptop now has the option of a 4K OLED display. It's the default option for the most expensive version, but an optional extra for anyone else who wants a richer-looking display.
Posted By Jon Martindale
lg oled black friday deals c8 tv hero
Deals

Take a gander at the best deals on 4K TVs for April 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
vizio p series p65 f1 review 5
Home Theater

The best TVs you can buy right now, from budget to big screen

Looking for a new television? In an oversaturated market, buying power is at an all-time high, but you'll need to cut through the rough to find a diamond. We're here to help with our picks for the best TVs of 2019.
Posted By Caleb Denison
Samsung 2018 Q9F
Home Theater

QLED and OLED may have similar names, but they're totally different tech

The names may look almost identical, but OLED and QLED are two entirely different beasts. In our QLED vs. OLED battle, we dissect the differences between these dueling TV technologies and help determine which might be best for you.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
how to watch Game of Thrones online The Hound
Movies & TV

Ditch the torrents! How to legally watch Game of Thrones online

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular shows on TV, but unless you're a cable subscriber, finding a way to watch isn't always easy. Check out our guide on how to watch online, whether you prefer using HBO, Hulu, or Amazon.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix in March, from Buster Scruggs to Roma

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
awesome tech you cant buy yet gomilabs ball feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robotic pet toys and a high-tech Hot Pocket

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best shows on netflix terrace house featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix right now (April 2019)

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
apple beats true wireless powerbeats pro everything we know apples new airpods like truly sport headphones
Home Theater

Beats Powerbeats Pro: Everything you need to know about the earphones

Apple will release a truly wireless pair of earphones in mid April, called the Powerbeats Pro. The new earphones look to compete with Apple's own AirPods, along with a litany of other competitors. Here's everything we know.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best comedies on Netflix Hot Fuzz
Movies & TV

These are the best comedies on Netflix right now, and that's no joke

Looking for a laugh? Lucky for you, Netflix offers an assortment of comedies, each designed to elicit laughs in one way or another. Here are our current favorites, from Pineapple Express to The Emperor's New Groove.
Posted By Brie Barbee, Will Nicol
Netflix iPad Press Photo
Home Theater

Netflix for iOS suddenly stops working with Apple AirPlay after 6 years

Netflix for iOS no longer supports Apple's AirPlay, preventing iPhone and iPad owners from instantly playing the content on their TVs. The feature had been available since 2013, but it has been removed due to technical limitations.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
android tv o
Android

Android TV home screen starts showing unwanted advertisements

Google started a pilot program to display a row of sponsored content on the Android TV home screen. A Reddit user discovered a way to remove the unwanted ads, while Sony suggested a different method for its smart TVs.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
best new movie trailers dead dont die
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: 1990s Avengers, Bill Murray vs. zombies, and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. We round up the best ones for you. This week, it's Avengers: Endgame, the Joker solo movie, a fake 1990s Avengers movie, zombie comedy The Dead Don't Die, and more.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream sabrina part 2
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: Sabrina, A Quiet Place, and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: Sabrina gets deeper into witchcraft, a family struggles to evade an army of monsters, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol