Beats 360 headphones are built for workouts with sweat resistance and swappable cushions

Beats has launched its new flagship over-ear headphone, the Beats 360, its over-ear model with IPX4 sweat and water resistance. Priced at $349.99, it also introduces interchangeable ear and headband cushions for the first time on a Beats headphone.

What makes the Beats 360 different?

The Beats 360 comes standard with breathable Performance Knit cushions. Beats says users can create over 250 color and material combinations with extra kits. UltraPlush cushions, made of engineered leather, are also available for a plusher, more traditional feel. The cushions are not just cosmetic. Sensors detect which material you are using and automatically adjust acoustic tuning and noise cancellation filtering.

The Extra Performance Knit kits come in six colors. Those are Black, Cloud, Pink, Sky, Navy, and Volt. UltraPlush kits are available in Black and Cloud. Cushion kits normally cost $49.99. Beats is selling them for $9.99 through October 31 in select markets, including the US, UK, and Canada.

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A new acoustic architecture uses three layer diaphragms and dual neodymium magnets in each driver. It delivers up to 1.75 times more noise cancellation than the Beats Studio Pro. It also adds Adaptive EQ, Transparency mode, and Personalized Spatial Audio with head tracking. Beats promises 32 hours of battery life with ANC on, plus a five minute Fast Fuel charge for an extra hour of playback.

How does it compare with AirPods Max 2 and Sony WH-1000XM6?

According to Gizmodo, the Beats 360 weighs 294 grams, compared with 386 grams for AirPods Max 2. The Beats 360 is $200 cheaper and specifically built for active use, unlike Apple’s heavier, non-water-resistant model.

Against Sony’s WH-1000XM6, Engadget found Sony offers richer sound and slightly better ANC, plus the higher quality LDAC codec. Still, the Beats 360 undercuts Sony’s price by $110 and stays lighter and sweat-friendly for workouts.

Beats 360 arrives in stores on September 24. Online ordering is already open, and the Beats Studio Pro now costs less too, dropping to $299.99.