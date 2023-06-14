Amazon has some fantastic headphone deals going on right now with a focus on all things Beats. If you’re looking for new earbuds, there’s sure to be something in this sale for you. We’re not just talking about premium purchases either with some great budget-priced options too. Whether you need a pair of true wireless earbuds for your workout sessions or runs, or you simply need something cheap to wear on your commute, there’s a good deal here. Let’s take a look at the highlights.

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds — $40, was $70

Some people prefer earbuds that are connected to each other via a cable while still wireless from their phone, which is exactly why the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds exist. Worried about an earbud falling out and into a drain? This won’t happen here. You also get a seamless connection thanks to Apple W1 headphone chip technology, magnetic earbuds with auto play and pause, along with fantastic wireless range. The buds have on-device controls for all the essentials and you can share audio with another pair of Beats or AirPods. Up to 12 hours of battery life round off this strong package.

Beats Studio Buds — $100, was $150

While the Beats Studio Buds aren’t quite as great as the plus variety which feature in our look at the best true wireless earbuds, they’re still worth checking out. The earbuds have a custom acoustic platform that delivers powerful and balanced sound. A choice of either ANC or Transparency mode means you can zone out when you need to as well as take in what’s around you without taking out the earbuds. At all times, you get good sound performance with up to eight hours of listening time and 24 hours in all when you factor in the charging case. IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance, they’re a reliable bet when working out.

Beats Fit Pro — $160, was $200

The Beats Fit Pro may not be some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds around but these buds certainly offer a secure fit and some great features. As with other Beats, the earbuds use a custom acoustic platform so you gain powerful and balanced sound. There’s also Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking so you can be fully immersed in your music, feeling like you’re actually at a concert. Three listening modes are available including ANC, Transparency, and an Adaptive EQ mode which means the music fits the shape of your ears well. Apple H1’s chip makes it simple to switch between devices as well as share audio with other users. Also, there’s six hours of listening time and up to 24 hours in all via the charging case.

Beats Powerbeats Pro — $160, was $250

With adjustable and secure-fit ear hooks, you won’t have to worry about the Beats Powerbeats Pro falling off during a tough workout or a fast running session. They still feel great around your ears and offer excellent levels of comfort. Sweat and water-resistant, they’re perfect for a full-on set of reps. They also offer great balanced sound with dynamic range and noise isolation. It’s all bundled up in a package with excellent on-device controls, auto play/pause and up to nine hours of listening time with more than 24 hours via the charging case.

