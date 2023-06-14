 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

There’s a big sale on Beats earbuds happening today, from $40

Jennifer Allen
By

Amazon has some fantastic headphone deals going on right now with a focus on all things Beats. If you’re looking for new earbuds, there’s sure to be something in this sale for you. We’re not just talking about premium purchases either with some great budget-priced options too. Whether you need a pair of true wireless earbuds for your workout sessions or runs, or you simply need something cheap to wear on your commute, there’s a good deal here. Let’s take a look at the highlights.

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds — $40, was $70

Beats Flex
Beats

Some people prefer earbuds that are connected to each other via a cable while still wireless from their phone, which is exactly why the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds exist. Worried about an earbud falling out and into a drain? This won’t happen here. You also get a seamless connection thanks to Apple W1 headphone chip technology, magnetic earbuds with auto play and pause, along with fantastic wireless range. The buds have on-device controls for all the essentials and you can share audio with another pair of Beats or AirPods. Up to 12 hours of battery life round off this strong package.

Beats Studio Buds — $100, was $150

Beats Studio Buds
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

While the Beats Studio Buds aren’t quite as great as the plus variety which feature in our look at the best true wireless earbuds, they’re still worth checking out. The earbuds have a custom acoustic platform that delivers powerful and balanced sound. A choice of either ANC or Transparency mode means you can zone out when you need to as well as take in what’s around you without taking out the earbuds. At all times, you get good sound performance with up to eight hours of listening time and 24 hours in all when you factor in the charging case. IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance, they’re a reliable bet when working out.

Related

Beats Fit Pro — $160, was $200

Man wearing Beats Fit Pro.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

The Beats Fit Pro may not be some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds around but these buds certainly offer a secure fit and some great features. As with other Beats, the earbuds use a custom acoustic platform so you gain powerful and balanced sound. There’s also Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking so you can be fully immersed in your music, feeling like you’re actually at a concert. Three listening modes are available including ANC, Transparency, and an Adaptive EQ mode which means the music fits the shape of your ears well. Apple H1’s chip makes it simple to switch between devices as well as share audio with other users. Also, there’s six hours of listening time and up to 24 hours in all via the charging case.

Beats Powerbeats Pro — $160, was $250

A person wearing the Beats Powerbeats Pro.

With adjustable and secure-fit ear hooks, you won’t have to worry about the Beats Powerbeats Pro falling off during a tough workout or a fast running session. They still feel great around your ears and offer excellent levels of comfort. Sweat and water-resistant, they’re perfect for a full-on set of reps. They also offer great balanced sound with dynamic range and noise isolation. It’s all bundled up in a package with excellent on-device controls, auto play/pause and up to nine hours of listening time with more than 24 hours via the charging case.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones just got a big discount
Man wearing Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones.

There may be no shortage of headphone deals online right now, but you can be sure that whenever Bose headphones go on sale, these offers quickly sell out. That's probably what's going to happen with Amazon's 15% discount for the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones, which brings their price down to $379 from $329 for $50 in savings. This bargain may no longer be available as soon as tomorrow, so if you want to take advantage of it, you need to make the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45
Bose is one of the most recognizable names in the audio industry, and the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones are one of the brand's most popular products. Bose pioneered active noise cancellation, and the technology is present here. Utilizing tiny microphones, the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones measure noise and cancel it with opposite signals when Quiet Mode is activated, but allow you to hear what's going on around you without taking them off in Aware Mode. They're are also very comfortable to wear because of their lightweight materials and synthetic leather on the earcups and headband. This combination of ANC and comfort is why we've tagged them as the best option for frequent flyers in our list of the best headphones.

Read more
Beats Fit Pro earbuds just crashed to their cheapest-ever price
Beats Fit Pro in a charging case.

Headphone deals can still prove to be pretty expensive but Woot has a great deal on the Beats Fit Pro with Active Noise Cancellation that makes them a little more accessible. Usually priced at $200, they're down to $145 for a limited time only so you save $55 or 28% off the regular price. As with all Woot deals, this is a time-limited offer that could also end any time once the stock levels expire. If it sounds like the right pair of earbuds for you, hit the buy button sooner rather than later. We're here to give you a quick rundown of what to expect. Remember -- Amazon Prime customers also gain free shipping with this deal.

Why you should buy the Beats Fit Pro
If you want some of the best wireless earbuds but you want something more stylish than Apple AirPods, the Beats Fit Pro are a good option to pursue. While they might not make the cut for the best noise-canceling earbuds, they're good all-rounders.

Read more
This Walmart flash deal gets you a 65-inch QLED TV for under $500
Vizio 2023 M-series TV hanging on a wall.

Consistently one of the best places for TV deals, Walmart has a particularly great one in the form of this Vizio 65-inch M6 Series QLED 4K TV. Usually priced at $678, it's down to $498 for a limited time so you save $180 off the regular price. From a reputable brand and offering a great size, there's really no reason why this wouldn't be an ideal option for many people. As always, stock is likely to be limited at this price so hit the buy button now if it sounds right to you.

Why you should buy the Vizio 65-inch M6 Series QLED 4K TV
Vizio is one of the best TV brands you can buy from, while remaining more affordable than some of the big hitters. In the case of the Vizio 65-inch M6 Series QLED 4K TV, you get fantastic use of QLED technology ensuring a billion hues of vibrant color. You also benefit from Dolby Vision Bright Mode so you can see more lifelike accuracy than before, along with fantastic color saturation, black detail, and brightness. The TV also supports HDR10/+ and HLG formats.

Read more