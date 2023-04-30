 Skip to main content
Beats Fit Pro down to new cheapest-ever price in one-day sale

Jennifer Allen
By
Beats Fit Pro.
BeatsByDre

If you want some great earbuds, you can’t go wrong with the Beats Fit Pro, and while they tend to be pretty expensive, you can grab them on Woot for just $145, rather than the usual $200 you might see them go for. In fact, that’s even the new lowest price ever since the lowest they’ve ever gotten before was $145. That makes it one of the better headphone deals on the market right now, so well worth grabbing it if you want a pair.

Why you should buy the Beats Fit Pro

The Beats Fit Pro is essentially a form of Apple earbud. Unlike AirPods, the earphones have wingtips that protrude from the outer surface before curling inwards towards your ear. Place them correctly and you get a firmer fit than many of the best wireless earbuds, so they’re great for workouts and being active while wearing them.

They sound great too thanks to a custom acoustic platform that provides powerful and well-balanced sound. There’s also Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking so music feels more immersive than with regular earbuds. For any downtime, you’ll truly appreciate how these work with Dolby Atmos, 5.1, and 7.1 movie soundtracks too so it’s great paired up to your Apple TV.

Active Noise Cancellation is available for when you want to block out the surrounding world with a Transparency mode for when you need to check back in. There are all the standard Apple H1 chip features too like automatic switching, audio sharing, and Siri support. Water resistant with an IPX4 rating is useful for rainy runs, while there’s six hours of battery life off one charge. Combined with the charging case, that increases to 24 hours before you need to find a power source.

In many ways, the Beats Fit Pro is just like the fitness-focused AirPods Pro with the Beats name instead of something more obviously Apple-flavored. Usually, they cost $200 but right now, you can buy them from Woot for $145. A saving of $55 brings them down to their lowest-ever price so this is a great time to embrace the 28% off saving and snap them up. They’re a great robust choice for active users while still offering excellent sound quality.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer

Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

Don’t need to watch in 4K? Apple TV HD price slashed to just $79
Apple TV (2015)

Apple has been making the Apple TV for more than a decade, and if you don’t have a need for 4K resolution for the content you like to watch, the second generation Apple TV HD is a great option. These older models are more primed for a discount anyhow, and that’s certainly the case today, as you can get the second generation Apple TV HD for just $79. This is a savings of $20 from its regular price of $99, but it’s a savings of even more compared to the current model Apple TV 4K, which would cost you upwards of $150. Free shipping is included with your purchase of the Apple TV HD at Walmart.

Why you should buy the Apple TV HD (2nd Generation)
One of the better streaming devices is the Apple TV, and with this second generation model Apple TV HD you’ll be able to connect to your favorite streaming services right from your television. And while there’s newer models of the Apple TV available, the Apple TV HD is far from out of date. It’s able to playback content at Full HD 1080p resolution and with Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound. This creates an immersive environment suitable for any home theater. The only thing the Apple TV HD is really missing is 4K resolution, but this is more relevant on the stat sheet than in everyday use, as the default resolution for many streaming platforms is still 1080p.

Read more
This deal gets you a 70-inch 4K TV for just $430 at Best Buy
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.

Best Buy is a never-ending fountain of great TV deals. They're famous for steep discounts on mid-range TVs, and they aren't disappointing this week. Right now you can buy the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $430 after a $220 discount. If you don't really care about OLED or QLED technology, but want a massive TV that will cover a wall, this is the deal for you. Read more about the TV below, then check out the deal at Best Buy.

Why you should buy the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV
We'll get straight to the downside -- Insignia isn't one of the best TV brands around, but it's also not one that should be entirely ignored. Crucially, in this price range, you still get good value for money. This Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV offers all the essentials. It has HDR support to help provide a wide range of color details and sharper contrast. There's also DTS Studio Sound to enhance the audio quality with immersive sound possible. Support for HDMI ARC and eARC means you can easily hook up a soundbar or AV receiver if you'd prefer that route.

Read more
This bestselling 50-inch 4K TV can be yours for just $280 today
The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series with the Fire TV platform on the screen.

If you're looking for one of the cheapest TV deals around, head to Amazon. Today, it has the Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV for just $280. That's a huge price cut of $170 compared to the regular price of $450. If you're in need of a cheap TV for a spare bedroom, kid's room, or anything else, this is a good buy as it has all the essentials but not much more. Keen to learn more? Let's take a look.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV
The new range of Amazon Fire TVs is unlikely to challenge the best TV brands but it does keep costs down. Besides its 4K resolution, there's HDR 10 support and HLG so you get a clearer and more vibrant picture than the average TV. Brighter colors will be particularly noticeable if you're upgrading from a standard 1080p full HD TV while there are four HDMI inputs to hook up all your key devices.

Read more