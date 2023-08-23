 Skip to main content
These Beats wireless earbuds just had their price slashed to $49

Aaron Mamiit
Beats Flex
Beats

If you’re looking to buy something from headphone deals but you’d like to avoid true wireless earbuds deals because you don’t trust yourself that you won’t lose them, then you may want to check out Amazon’s offer for the Beats Flex. The wireless earbuds, which are connected to each other with a cable, are down to just $49 from their original price of $70, for savings of $21. We’re not sure how long this 30% discount will last though, so if you’re interested in them, it’s highly recommended that you add them to your cart and push through with the transaction as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Beats Flex

True wireless earbuds like Apple’s AirPods promise that they’ll stay in place, but they still carry the risk of going missing if they fall out of your ears. If you want wireless earbuds but you don’t want to worry about this happening, go for the Beats Flex. They connect to your smartphone and other mobile devices through Bluetooth, so you won’t get tangled up with long cables while you’re on the move or working out, but the wireless earbuds themselves are connected to each other with a Flex-Form cable, so they’ll hang on your neck if they fall off for any reason. The earbuds are also magnetic, so you can link them to each other and wear them like a necklace, which will automatically pause whatever you’re listening to.

The Beats Flex wireless earbuds are powered by Apple’s W1 headphone chip that allows for audio sharing with another pair of Beats headphones or AirPods, but they’re compatible with both iOS and Android devices. They can last up to 12 hours on a single charge, and with four eartip options, you won’t mind wearing them for several hours at a time.

The Beats Flex wireless earbuds are on sale from Amazon at $21 off, bringing their price down to only $49 from $70, so now’s a great time to buy them for yourself or as a gift to a loved one. There’s no telling how long the 30% discount will be available, so if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, there’s no time to think about it — get the Beats Flex wireless earbuds delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible for this lowered price by completing your purchase for them immediately.

