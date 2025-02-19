The Beats Flex wireless earbuds are on sale for just $49

If you’re seeing a lot of interesting true wireless earbuds deals but you’re concerned that you’re going to lose them, you may want to consider going for the Beats Flex, especially while they’re on sale from Amazon with a 29% discount. From their original price of $70, they’re down to an even more affordable $49, but we don’t know for how long. If you think these wireless earbuds are perfect for you, and you want to get them at a price that’s lower than usual, you should take advantage of the $21 in savings right away.

Why you should buy the Beats Flex wireless earbuds

Unlike true wireless earbuds that you can easily lose and require a bulky charging case, the Beats Flex are connected by a Flex-Form cable so they’ll dangle around your neck when you take them out of your ears. The wire is tangle-free, and there’s a rubberized section in the middle that will always spring back to its U-shape. There are plastic housings that contain Apple’s W1 Bluetooth chip and the battery, which can last up to 12 hours from a full charge, as well as their USB-C charging port and their power/pairing button.

With on-device controls for music playback, taking calls, and launching your preferred voice assistant, the Beats Flex provide extra convenience with your paired smartphone. They also have a built-in microphone with wind reduction, so you’ll be heard loud and clear with whoever’s on the other end of the call. The wireless earbuds are compatible with both iOS and Android devices, but they have an Audio Sharing feature that only works with other Beats headphones and Apple’s AirPods.

As an alternative to true wireless earbuds, the Beats Flex are an affordable option that you can get for an even lower price right now from Amazon. They’re on sale for only $49, following a $21 discount on their sticker price of $70. However, judging by how fast most Beats headphone deals sell out, we don’t expect this offer to last for long. Proceed with your purchase of the Beats Flex wireless earbuds as soon as possible so that you’ll be able to get them while they’re 29% off.