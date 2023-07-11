 Skip to main content
Beats headphone and earbud prices slashed for Prime Day 2023

Aaron Mamiit
By
A girl wearing the white version of the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones.
Beats

If you’ve been thinking about buying wireless headphones and earbuds from Apple’s Beats brand, there’s probably no better time to make the purchase than during Prime Day. Various models of Beats headphones and earbuds received discounts for the shopping event under Amazon’s Prime Day deals, but you’re going to have to hurry if you’re interested in taking advantage of any of these offers. Because of the popularity of Beats products, we’re pretty sure that stocks will run out sooner than expected — it’s very likely that they won’t last until the end of Prime Day.

The Beats Studio Buds, which are following a $60 discount on their original price of $150, are the cheapest wireless earbuds in the ongoing sale. They offer active noise cancellation to block out external sound, as well as a Transparency mode to let you listen to your surroundings without having to take them out of your ears. The wireless earbuds can last up to 8 hours on a single charge, and up to a total of 24 hours with their charging case. The Beats Studio Buds also have an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance, so they won’t be damaged during workouts or by sudden rainfall.

Meanwhile, the most affordable wireless headphones are the Beats Solo 3, which will be instead of $200 for $85 in savings. They don’t offer ANC, but the wireless headphones try to make up for that with a battery that can last up to 40 hours and Fast Fuel technology that replenishes 3 hours of usage after just 5 minutes of charging. With Apple’s W1 chip inside, the Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones offers hands-free access to Apple’s Siri.

If you want high-performance wireless earbuds, you should be going for the Beats Powerbeats Pro, which are from $250 for savings of $100. They’re designed to stay in your ears even during intense workouts with their adjustable secure-fit earhooks, and they offer an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. The wireless earbuds have a battery life of up to 9 hours on a single charge, with a total of more than 24 hours with their charging case.

There are other Beats products to choose from, but whether you’re going for wireless headphones or earbuds for Prime Day, it’s highly recommended that you don’t hesitate in completing your purchase because there’s a high chance that you miss out on the discounts if you take too long. These are some of the most popular audio devices in the market, so it’s expected that there will be high demand for them during this year’s Prime Day deals. Don’t hold yourself back — choose what you want to buy, add it to your cart, and check out as soon as you can.

