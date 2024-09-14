 Skip to main content
Hurry! Target is having a mini sale on Beats headphones this weekend

By

Beats has been producing headphones and earbuds for well over a decade now. Beats are reliable, generally inexpensive headphones with a penchant for bass. That’s why we’re excited to announce that Target is offering markdowns on a handful of Beats cans and wireless buds.

Beats Studio Pro, folded, in front of case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Beats Studio Pro — $250, was $350

The Beats Studio Pro are the ANC headphones to get if you’re all about latency-free playback. Not only will you be able to listen to SBC tracks via Bluetooth, but the Studio Pro’s USB-C port is able to transfer audio, too. And while the headphones don’t natively support any hi-res codecs, playback over USB-C is latency-free. Listening to music over this connection also allows you to use the Pro’s built-in DAC.

When it comes to overall sound quality, the Studio Pro brings immersive audio to the table. On top of a wide soundstage and plentiful low-end presence (a Beats staple), the Pro manages to shine a light on midrange and higher frequencies, too. On a full charge, these puppies should last well over 20 hours with ANC enabled.

The Beats Solo 4 headphones.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Beats Solo 4 — $150, was $200

Sometimes bells and whistles are more distracting than anything. This is why we’re glad to talk about the Beats Solo 4, a solid pair of closed-back cans that deliver clear sound to your ears. While lacking ANC, the Solo 4 offer a more casual and comfortable listening experience than some higher-priced Beats models, primarily by reducing chassis bulk.

This is also a great pair of headphones for those of us who forget to charge our devices. The Solo 4 is designed to last for up to 50 hours on a full charge, and Beats’ Fast Fuel feature guarantees an extra five listening hours for just 10 minutes of charging (via USB-C).

Man wearing powerbeats pro earbuds.
Beats

Beats Powerbeats Pro — $180, was $250

If you’re the type of person who enjoys hitting the gym or going for an outdoor run, the Beats Powerbeats Pro is a pair of sports earbuds you need to know more about. These buds use an ear hook design to ensure they won’t get jostled loose during your workouts, and the IPX4 rating means the Powerbeats can stand up against sweat and rainfall.

As far as sound quality goes, the Powerbeats Pro achieves a solid balance between bass and mids. They’re also comfortable to wear for long stretches and deliver over 11 hours of battery life on a full charge (24 hours when you factor in the charging case).

The Beats Studio Buds in their charging case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Beats Studio Buds — $100, was $150

For those seeking a solid pair of ANC earbuds, the Beats Studio Buds are the in-ear titans for the job. Solid sound quality and noise-canceling are at the top of the wins list for this model, along with a secure and comfortable fit. And while battery life is rather average (around five hours on a full charge), the Fast Fuel feature nets you an extra hour of battery for just five minutes of charging.

At this time, Target is selling the Beats Studio Buds in Black, White, and Beats Red colorways.

We’re not sure how long these markdowns are going to last, so now may be the best time to buy. Save anywhere from $50 to $100 when you purchase certain Beats headphones and earbuds at Target, and perhaps take a quick peek at some of the other headphone deals we’ve been digging up.

And for those unaware, Apple actually owns Beats. To that end, you may want to see what some of the best AirPods deals are this week.

