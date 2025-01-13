 Skip to main content
The Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds are 50% off from Best Buy

If you’re looking at true wireless earbuds deals and you’re having trouble figuring out what to buy, here’s our recommendation: the Beats Powerbeats Pro, which are available from Best Buy with a $100 discount that halves their price from $200 to just $100. You can’t go wrong with the Apple-owned brand, but since these wireless earbuds are pretty popular, you’re going to have to be quick with your purchase as the stocks that are up for sale may run out at any moment.

Why you should buy the Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds

The Beats Powerbeats Pro are wireless earbuds that are perfect for your daily exercise, as they come with sweat and water resistance, adjustable secure-fit earhooks, and multiple eartip options for comfort. They can last up to 9 hours from a single charge and a total of more than 24 hours with the juice from their charging case, and just 5 minutes of charging will replenish 1.5 hours of usage. There are volume and track controls on each earbud so you won’t have to fiddle with your phone while in the middle of a workout, all while you’re enjoying powerful and balanced audio that’s enabled by the Beats Powerbeats Pro’s redesigned acoustic package.

The Beats Powerbeats Pro and Beats Powerbeats 3 are often compared, but we think the Beats Powerbeats Pro are the better choice. While they both have earhooks to keep them in place during workouts, the Beats Powerbeats Pro feature a more contemporary design with no wired connection between the earbuds like with the Beats Powerbeats 3, hands-free access to Apple’s Siri with the H1 chip onboard, a wireless charging case, and better sound quality.

Beats deals almost always sell out quickly, so if you want to take advantage of Best Buy’s $100 discount for the Beats Powerbeats Pro, there’s no time to waste. They’re currently on sale for just $100 instead of $200, but we’re not sure for how long. To make sure you get the Beats Powerbeats Pro for half-price, you should add them to your cart and finish the checkout process as soon as possible, as tomorrow may already be too late. You’re going to miss out on the savings if you don’t hurry!

