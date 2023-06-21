 Skip to main content
Usually $250, Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds are on sale for $145

If you’ve been looking through headphone deals for wireless earbuds that will be perfect for listening to music while working out, your search should end with the Beats Powerbeats Pro. They already provide amazing value at their original price of $250, but Amazon’s Woot slashes their price by 42% so you can get the wireless earbuds for just $145. That’s $105 in savings that you may not find anywhere else, but you need to hurry with your purchase because there’s a chance that stocks get sold out earlier than the offer’s expiry several days from now.

Why you should buy the Beats Powerbeats Pro

The Beats Powerbeats Pro are high-performance wireless earbuds with adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks that will keep them in place even during the most intense workouts. They’re also comfortable to wear so they won’t distract you from your exercises, and they come with sweat and water resistance to prevent damage. The wireless earbuds can last up to 9 hours on a single charge and more than 24 hours with their charging case, while Fast Fuel technology replenishes 1.5 hours of usage after just 5 minutes of charging. The Beats Powerbeats Pro are powered by Apple’s H1 chip, but they’re compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

In our comparison of the Beats Powerbeats Pro versus Beats Powerbeats3, the wireless earbuds’ predecessor, we identified the Beats Powerbeats Pro as a definite upgrade in almost all aspects. You may consider the Beats Powerbeats3 if you’re overly worried that your wireless earbuds will fall off as they will be easier to pick up because they’re connected by a cable, but you should trust that the design of the Beats Powerbeats Pro will let them stay in your ears.

The Beats Powerbeats Pro are a steal at their discounted price of just $145 on Amazon’s Woot, which reduced the wireless earbuds’ sticker price of $250 by $105. There are still several days left on the offer, but it’s highly recommended that you don’t want until the last minute because we’re not sure if stocks will still be available by then. If you’re already looking forward to listening to your favorite playlists with the Beats Powerbeats Pro, proceed with the purchase right now so that you can get them at 42% off.

