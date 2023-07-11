 Skip to main content
Beats Solo3 headphones are down to $115 for Prime Day

The white version of the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones.
Prime Day deals are the perfect time to upgrade your headphones. Whether you need a new audiophile pair that’s always been out of your price range or you just want a quality daily use pair, Prime Day headphone deals have plenty to offer. One standout option from one of the most popular headphone brands out there right now is this massive discount on the Beats Solo3 over-ear headphones. Normally $200, the Beats Solo3 headphones are down to just $115 during Prime Day. Grab these quality headphones while they’re $85 off — the deal will end after Prime Day.

Why you should buy Beats Solo3 headphones during Prime Day

The Beats Solo3 are great middle of the road headphones. They have the quality and style you can expect from Beats, but nothing pulls them out of the crowd. They fold at a hinge right above the ear cup, so they’re easy to store. They have adjustable sliders that let you fit them to the correct height for your ears. Our review noted that the tension of the band that goes over your head is pretty high, meaning the headphones press into your ears quite tightly. This can lead to fatigue if you have a particularly large head. On the other hand, this could be a bonus if you prefer to rest the band on the back of your neck instead of the top of your head.

The most important part of any headphones are the speakers. These Beats come with the Apple W1 chip. They have fairly standard audio quality that is driven by the mid-range. While they are quality headphones, they didn’t make it into our list of the best Beats headphones in any category. They were beaten out by the Studio 3s in general quality and the Solo Pros in noise cancelling. These headphones are designed to cater to the average consumer, so they check all the standard boxes you’d expect while keeping the price low.

Beats Solo3 headphone are down to just $115 from their usual $200 as part of Prime Day Beats headphone deals. This discount will likely end right after Prime Day, so grab these now or wait until Black Friday in November.

