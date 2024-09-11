 Skip to main content
Hurry! Beats Studio 3 headphones are over 50% off today

When it comes to top-notch headphones and earbuds, it’s hard to beat the style of a great pair of Beats! As such, we’re always looking for Beats headphones deals, and lo and behold, we came across this fantastic offer: For a limited time, Walmart is selling the Beats Studio 3 headphones for only $160. We’ve seen them priced as high as $350.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio 3

The Beats Studio 3 headphones are available in Black, Shadow Gray, and White. Taking over where the Beats Studio Wireless left off, the revamped Studio 3 hangs onto much of the same look but gets a boost in the sound quality and noise-canceling departments. In addition to ANC capabilities, the Studio 3 uses an adaptive ANC system that automatically optimizes sound based on your listening space.

Beats headphones are renowned for low-end, and the Studio 3 doesn’t disappoint when it comes to bass. There’s a good amount of midrange and treble representation, too, and the headset is comfortable to wear for long stretches. The Studio 3 is also engineered to last for up to 23 hours on a full charge and comes with a carrying case for protected portability.

While we wish the overall call quality was a bit better, the Studio 3 does leverage the ANC mics to reduce noise during phone or video calls. We’re not sure how long this markdown is going to last, though our past experience with Walmart deals tells us they tend to go pretty quickly.

Save $190 when you purchase the Beats Studio 3 headphones through Walmart. We also have a list of more general headphone deals, which includes models from Sony and Bose (among others).

