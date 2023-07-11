 Skip to main content
Beats Studio 3 headphones discounted from $350 to $160 for Prime Day

It may get overwhelming to choose from all of the Prime Day headphone deals as there’s just so many available. If you need help with your decision, here’s an offer to consider — the Beats Studio 3 for just $160, which is less than half their original price of $350 following a $190 discount from Amazon. This is even lower than the previous cheapest price of $170 for the wireless headphones this year, so you can be sure that a lot of shoppers will be interested in this bargain. If you don’t want to miss out, you’ll have to buy them right now.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones

The Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones are powered by Apple’s W1 chip, which means that they’re very easy to pair with iOS devices. You just need to power them on while they’re a few inches away from your iPhone or iPad, then you’ll just have to tap on the notification that appears. The chip also makes them compatible with Apple’s audio sharing feature, which allows two headphones or wireless earbuds to listen to the same content from a single device. The Beats Studio 3 will also work with Android devices, though pairing them will take a few extra steps.

For those who don’t want to be disturbed while listening to their favorite playlists or watching streaming content, you can activate the Beats Studio 3’s active noise cancellation feature that blocks all external sound — a staple feature among the best wireless headphones. As a Class 1 Bluetooth device, the wireless headphones offer a range of 300 feet when outdoors, so you’ll still be connected while you move around the house. The Beats Studio 3 will last up to 22 hours on a single charge, and its Fast Fuel technology will replenish 3 hours of usage after just 10 minutes of charging.

If you don’t want the ongoing Prime Day deals to end without buying wireless headphones, then you should jump at this chance to get the Beats Studio 3 for an affordable $160 that eclipses their previous low this year of $170. You’ll only be able to get $190 in savings from their original price of $350 if you hurry though, because like most offers during Amazon’s shopping holiday,  there’s a chance that stocks sell out sooner than you think. If you’re already looking forward to acquiring the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones for less than half-price, proceed with the purchase immediately.

