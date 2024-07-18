Walmart is trying to get rid of the Beats Studio 3 post-Prime Day

Walmart slashed the price of the Beats Studio 3 with a $221 discount for its Prime Day deals, but you can still get the wireless headphones for that much cheaper even after the shopping holiday has ended. They’re still down to a very affordable $129 from their original price of $350, so it appears that Walmart is trying to offload all its stock of the wireless headphones. That may happen sooner than you expect though, so if you’re interested in this bargain, you need to complete the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones

Beats is one of the most popular names for wireless headphones, and you’ll be able to see why with the Beats Studio 3. They will let you listen to your favorite playlists and watch streaming shows with excellent sound quality, and they offer pure adaptive noise canceling technology so that you won’t be disturbed by what’s going on around you. The wireless headphones are powered by Apple’s W1 chip, which enables a battery life of up to 22 hours with ANC activated and up to 40 hours with the feature deactivated. The chip also makes pairing the Beats Studio 3 with Apple devices extremely easy, but of course they’re also compatible with other Bluetooth devices.

The long battery life of the Beats Studio 3 headphones means you can wear them for extended periods of time. That won’t get uncomfortable thanks to their soft over-ear cushions that provide advanced venting and ergonomic pivoting, so you’ll stay comfortable even if the wireless headphones have been on your head for several hours.

