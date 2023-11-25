 Skip to main content
Beats Studio Buds are still at their Black Friday price of 40% off

Aaron Mamiit
By
Beats Studio Buds
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Most Beats Black Friday deals are already over, but you can still get the Beats Studio Buds at 40% off from Amazon. That’s $60 in savings on the wireless earbuds’ original price of $150, so you’ll only have to pay $90 for them. As the retailer moves from its Black Friday deals towards Cyber Monday, we’re not sure if there’s enough stock remaining to meet the huge demand, so if you want to make sure that you can get these wireless earbuds for this cheap, you’re going to have to push through with the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Buds

We described the Beats Studio Buds as the AirPods Pro Lite because these wireless earbuds offer most of the features of the Apple AirPods Pro at a much lower price. First and foremost is active noise cancellation, which blocks out all unwanted sound so you can focus on listening to your playlist or watching streaming shows, though there’s also a transparency mode that will allow you to hear what’s going on around you without having to take the Beats Studio Buds out of your ears. The output of the wireless earbuds is powerful and balanced, and they support spatial audio for immersive music.

The Beats Studio Buds can last up to eight hours on a single charge, and up to a total of 24 hours including the juice from their charging case. The wireless earbuds are protected against water and sweat with an IPX4 resistance rating, and they also come with three ear tip sizes so you can choose the one that’s most comfortable while providing the optimum acoustic seal in your ears.

The Beats Studio Buds were 40% off in Amazon’s Black Friday headphone and earbud deals, and that discount remains available for now. You’ll just have to pay $90 for these wireless earbuds, for savings of $60 on their original price of $150. However, with Cyber Monday approaching, there’s no telling how long you’ve got left to take advantage of this offer before stocks run out. If you think the Beats Studio Buds should be your next wireless earbuds, then drop what you’re doing and finish completing the transaction as soon as you can.

