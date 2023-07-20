 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Beats Studio Buds just got a massive price cut — save 43%

There’s an overwhelming number of options if you’re looking at headphone deals for wireless earbuds, but here’s an offer that stands out — the excellent Beats Studio Buds for just $85 from Amazon’s Woot. They’re down to nearly half their original price of $150 following a 43% discount, but if you want to pocket the $65 in savings, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase. There may be some time left before the bargain ends, but you shouldn’t wait until the last day before you complete the transaction because we’re not sure if stocks will still be available by then.

Why you should buy Beats Studio Buds

In our review of the Beats Studio Buds, we described the wireless earbuds as the AirPods Pro Lite because they offer most of the features that you’ll find in the Apple AirPods Pro at a significantly lower price. First and foremost is active noise cancellation, which will prevent you from getting distracted by the sounds around you. The Beats Studio Buds also offer a Transparency mode that will let you hear your surroundings without having to take off the wireless earbuds, which will come in handy when you need to speak to someone for a second or when crossing a street.

The Beats Studio Buds offer powerful and balanced sound so that you can fully enjoy your music, as well as high-quality call performance. They can last up to 8 hours on a single charge and up to a total of 24 hours if you include the juice from the charging case, and they come with an IPX4 rating for water resistance. While the Beats Studio Buds+ are the ones that appear in our roundup of the best wireless earbuds, the Beats Studio Buds remain a worthwhile purchase.

If you’re planning to purchase new wireless earbuds, you simply can’t go wrong with the Beats Studio Buds, especially now that they’re on sale from Amazon’s Woot for an affordable $85. That’s $65 in savings on their sticker price of $150. However, while there are still a few days left for you to take advantage of the 43% discount, you shouldn’t delay your purchase because there’s no telling when stocks will get sold out. Make sure to get the Beats Studio Buds for nearly half-price by buying them right now.

