Transparent Beats Studio Buds+ are $40 off for early Prime Day deals

Beats Studio Buds+ in Transparent case open with earbuds outside
If you’re a fan of the Beats line of headphones and earbuds, then you already know that the brand goes for a combo of cool aesthetics and nice tech. The Beats Studio Buds Plus are no different in that regard, especially with the transparent “color” configuration. Now, that transparent color of the Beats Studio Buds Plus are on sale for just $130, down $40 from the usual $170. It is a part of Prime Day deals that are going on just before Prime Day officially begins. This is also one of the best Beats headphones deals you’re going to find going on right now. Tap the button below to see the buds (or not see them, since they’re transparent) yourself or keep on reading to see why we like these earbuds so much.

Why you should buy the transparent Beats Studio Buds Plus

Before we even get into the coloration, you have to figure out if the buds are for you. Our Beats Studio Buds Plus review highlight the great comfort they provide, with our reviewer saying that they were some of the “most comfortable in-ear buds” that he had ever worn. We also like their 36 hour total battery life (when you include the case’s reserved battery power), good noise canceling, and excellent transparency mode. And, this time, by “transparency” we mean the mode where the earbuds are made to make the external world less muffled.

But now on to the transparency that just might’ve got you to start reading about them in the first place. Both the case and the buds themselves have a clear plastic layer. While not perfectly clear, it is enough to get a good look inside and in the right light you can see the coloration of things on the other side. It’s a bit like fogged, plexiglass shower glass. Our reviewer, ever practical, also pointed out that the coloration will make the inevitable scratches that cases get will (in all likelihood) be harder to see over time with the transparent case. It’s a gimmick, but it’s a gimmick many of us really like.

If you’re ready to get the transparent Beats Studio Buds Plus for just $130, which is $40 down from the usual $170, just tap the button below. Wanting to do some comparison shopping? While we can’t promise anything as unique looking as they buds, there are plenty of Prime Day headphones deals already going on that you should take a look at.

Early Prime Day antenna deal gives subscription free TV for $150
The Antop AT-800SBS and associated equipment.

Recurring subscription costs are starting to get out of control. Some are taking advantage of Prime Day deals and finding streaming service Prime Day deals to curb costs. Others are cutting out subscriptions altogether and going for over the air (OTA) TV. This early Prime Day deal brings one of our favorite TV antennas, the Antop AT-800SBS, and takes $50 off of its price. This brings it down from $199 to $149. To take a look at it yourself, tap the button below. Otherwise, keep on reading to see why customers — even those in rural areas — are likely to like this antenna.

Why you should buy the Antop AT-800SBS
The Antop AT-800SBS is a strong TV antenna that can VHF and UHF signals in the surrounding area up to 85 miles, should your geography allow it. To make picking up reception even easier, it has VHF "enhancer rods" for good signals. There's also an included amplifier with adjustable strength, the adjustment of which can help you get far out signals better or reduce additional noise in already close, clear signals. You'll get HDTV programming from it as well, with clear signals producing great picture quality.

Prime Day AirPods deals: Buds for $60, Max for $360
Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe review

With plenty of Prime Day deals going on at the moment, we’ve spotted some awesome AirPods deals for anyone keen to snap up Apple’s ever-popular pair of headphones or earbuds. These are just some of the Prime Day headphone deals going on this week, as part of wider Apple Prime Day deals. If you’re looking to upgrade to some great audio equipment for less, this is your chance to do so. We’ve also taken the time to help you figure out what to look for when buying them.
Best AirPods Prime Day deals
We’ve rounded up all the best AirPods Prime Day deals below so you can easily find the right option for you. That incudes regular AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max so there’s something for every budget and need. Take a look to see how you could save big this Prime Day.

Apple AirPods 2 --
Apple AirPods 3 --
Apple AirPods Pro 2 --
Apple AirPods Max --

Best Google Pixel Prime Day deals: Phones, watches, earbuds
Comparison of Google Pixel 8 and 8a.

The Google Pixel brand, which started with smartphones but has since expanded into tablets, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds, is extremely popular among Android fans. That's why we think Google Pixel Prime Day deals are going to sell out quickly. The discounts for these devices from this year's Prime Day deals are going to attract a lot of attention, so we've rounded up our recommended offers below to help you decide faster than other shoppers. Stocks will go quickly, so choose the Google Pixel deals that you'll buy as soon as possible.
Google Pixel phone Prime Day deals

The main advantage of Google Pixel phones over other Android smartphones is that they're the first devices to receive any Android updates from Google, so you'll gain access to new features and receive security patches faster than others. You should be on the lookout for the Google Pixel 8, the Google Pixel 8 Pro, or the Google Pixel 8a -- the latest models of the smartphone -- if they would appear with discounts in this year's Google Pixel Prime Day smartphone deals.

