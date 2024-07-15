If you’re a fan of the Beats line of headphones and earbuds, then you already know that the brand goes for a combo of cool aesthetics and nice tech. The Beats Studio Buds Plus are no different in that regard, especially with the transparent “color” configuration. Now, that transparent color of the Beats Studio Buds Plus are on sale for just $130, down $40 from the usual $170. It is a part of Prime Day deals that are going on just before Prime Day officially begins. This is also one of the best Beats headphones deals you’re going to find going on right now. Tap the button below to see the buds (or not see them, since they’re transparent) yourself or keep on reading to see why we like these earbuds so much.

Why you should buy the transparent Beats Studio Buds Plus

Before we even get into the coloration, you have to figure out if the buds are for you. Our Beats Studio Buds Plus review highlight the great comfort they provide, with our reviewer saying that they were some of the “most comfortable in-ear buds” that he had ever worn. We also like their 36 hour total battery life (when you include the case’s reserved battery power), good noise canceling, and excellent transparency mode. And, this time, by “transparency” we mean the mode where the earbuds are made to make the external world less muffled.

But now on to the transparency that just might’ve got you to start reading about them in the first place. Both the case and the buds themselves have a clear plastic layer. While not perfectly clear, it is enough to get a good look inside and in the right light you can see the coloration of things on the other side. It’s a bit like fogged, plexiglass shower glass. Our reviewer, ever practical, also pointed out that the coloration will make the inevitable scratches that cases get will (in all likelihood) be harder to see over time with the transparent case. It’s a gimmick, but it’s a gimmick many of us really like.

If you’re ready to get the transparent Beats Studio Buds Plus for just $130, which is $40 down from the usual $170, just tap the button below. Wanting to do some comparison shopping? While we can’t promise anything as unique looking as they buds, there are plenty of Prime Day headphones deals already going on that you should take a look at.