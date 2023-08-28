 Skip to main content
Beats Studio Buds+ just got their first proper discount

Jennifer Allen
Beats Studio Buds+ in case with lid open.
Headphone deals typically focus on slightly older products but right now, there’s a sweet discount on the latest Beats Studio Buds+ at Amazon. Usually priced at $170, you can buy them for 24% off so they’re down to $130 for this limited period of time. A significant discount of $40, if you’ve been considering upgrading your earbuds for a while, this is a great way to do so for a fantastic price. If you need to know more before you hit the buy button, keep reading while we take you through everything you need to know.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Buds+

The Beats Studio Buds+ are a distinctive pair of earbuds as you can tell from the charging case design. They’re an upgrade to the non-plus variant with an improved battery life of 36 hours in total, better active noise cancellation, better transparency, better call quality, and a redesigned set of controls. Good start, right? They easily compete with the other best noise-cancelling earbuds around, especially at this price.

Thanks to Beats’ custom acoustic platform, you get rich and immersive sound for whatever you plan on doing. The choice of a personalized active noise canceling mode or transparency mode gives you control over what you want to hear at any point. The Beats Studio Buds+ also promises to have three times larger voice-targeting mics so they can precisely filter out background noise so you sound crisp and clear on any calls you make.

As our review found, the Beats Studio Buds+ aren’t perfect, lacking some features you might see within the best wireless earbuds such as wireless charging, EQ controls, and Multipoint support, but they do provide an excellent audio experience the rest of the time. You’ll also enjoy a snug fit with a choice of four pairs of silicone tips to find the one for your ears, ensuring a comfortable seal, while there’s one-touch pairing for added ease.

Distinctive looking if not quite perfect, the Beats Studio Buds+ are still strongly worth considering. That’s even more the case while they’re on sale now at Amazon. Usually priced at $170, you can buy them for $130 saving you $40. The biggest discount we’ve seen so far, this is a deal not to be missed.

