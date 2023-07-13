 Skip to main content
Beats Studio Buds just had their price slashed from $150 to $90

Beats products always attract a lot of attention whenever they appear with discounts in headphone deals, and the Beats Studio Buds won’t be an exception now that they’re on sale from Amazon at 40% off. From their original price of $150, they’re down to just $90, for savings of $60. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this offer though, so if you want to make sure that you’ll get the wireless earbuds for this bargain price, you’re going to have to buy them now.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Buds

We described the Beats Studio Buds as the Apple AirPods Pro Lite in our review of the wireless earbuds, simply because they offer most of the benefits that you’ll get from the AirPods Pro but at a significantly lower price. The most obvious similarity between the two of them is their active noise cancellation feature, which will prevent you from hearing the sounds from your surroundings when activate. The Beats Studio Buds also offer a Transparency mode that will allow you to listen to what’s going on around you without having to take the wireless earbuds out of your ears.

Like most of the best wireless earbuds, the Beats Studio Buds come with an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance to protect them from damage, while you have a choice between three sizes soft eartips for the most stable and comfortable fit that will keep them in your ears even during intense workouts. The Beats Studio Buds can last up to 8 hours on a single charge, which you can extend to a total of up to 24 hours if you include the power from their charging case.

If you’re thinking about buying the Beats Studio Buds, you may want to purchase them right now from Amazon, where they just had their price slashed to $90 from $150. You’ll be getting $60 in savings for these reliable wireless earbuds, which makes them even more of a must-buy product. You need to act fast though, because the offer may end at any moment. If you’re already looking forward to listening to your favorite playlists with the Beats Studio Buds, don’t waste time — complete the transaction as soon as possible.

